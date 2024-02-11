Of course, everyone looks forward to watching stars like Jude Bellingham grace the field at Euro 2024, but some fans enjoy the finer things in life, like picking up dirt-cheap beer and soaking in the atmosphere of fanzones.

However, drinking does have its negatives, as the emotion of football and the intoxication can often lead to scraps and needless arguments between fanbases, which has put a downer on events in previous tournaments gone by.

Regardless of this, heading down the pub before the game is a necessity in most football fans' pre-match ritual, so Football FanCast has tried to gather all the best information on potential prices and the best locations for fans heading to Germany this summer...

England locations at Euro 2024

England's three group stage games will all be played in different locations and cities in Germany, so fans will have a bit of exploring and travelling to do in between fixtures.

Sunday, June 16 - Group C: Serbia vs England (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen - kick-off 8pm UK time)

Thursday, June 20 - Group C: Denmark vs England (Waldstadion, Frankfurt - kick-off 5pm UK time)

Tuesday, June 25 - Group C: England vs Slovenia (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne - kick-off 8pm UK time)

Gelsenkirchen

Of course, there's no pinpointing the exact price of beers, wines and cigarettes as everywhere may differ in pricing in Gelsenkirchen, but typically these prices on average are what you'll find, as per Hikers Bay and various other sources.

One thing you'll notice when looking at other areas in this guide, is that Gelsenkirchen appears to be pretty good for food, so be sure to make the most of that if your trip brings you here.

Disclaimer - these are the prices you will find at pubs/restaurants. They may be cheaper in supermarkets.

Item Price Water (0.33 litre bottle) £2.13 Coke/Pepsi (0.33 litre bottle) £2.31 Imported beer at a restaurant (0.3 litre bottle) £3.24 Domestic beer at a restaurant (0.5 litre draught) £3.24 Domestic beer at a bar/pub (1 pint draught) £3.63 Table wine £5.89 1 pack of Marlboro cigarettes £6.45 Fast food combo £6.83 Meal in a budget restaurant £8.54 Meal for 2 People, Mid-range Restaurant, Three-course £38.43

Frankfurt

England fans can potentially enjoy a slightly cheaper pint in Frankfurt, but nothing too crazy in terms of discounts. Sadly, meals generally are more expensive if you like to wine and dine with your mates, but fast food is always a good cheap alternative, as per Hikers Bay and various other sources.

Disclaimer - these are the prices you will typically find at pubs/restaurants. They may be cheaper in supermarkets.

Item Price Water (0.33 litre bottle) £2.13 Coke/Pepsi (0.33 litre bottle) £2.31 Imported beer at a restaurant (0.3 litre bottle) £3.42 Domestic beer at a restaurant (0.5 litre draught) £3.42 Domestic beer at a bar/pub (1 pint draught) £3.55 Table wine £5.12 1 pack of Marlboro cigarettes £5.98 Fast food combo £7.51 Meal in a budget restaurant £11.96 Meal for 2 People, Mid-range Restaurant, Three-course £51.24

Cologne

If you're headed to Cologne, you can expect to pay a little bit less on average for your drinks, so this might be the destination for you to loosen up just a little bit and hopefully celebrate England's qualification from the group. In terms of food, this is kind of the midpoint when it comes to price in comparison to the previous two destinations, as per Hikers Bay and various other sources.

Disclaimer - these are the prices you will typically find at pubs/restaurants. They may be cheaper in supermarkets.

Item Price Water (0.33 litre bottle) £1.62 Coke/Pepsi (0.33 litre bottle) £2.05 Imported beer at a restaurant (0.33 litre bottle) £2.48 Domestic beer at a restaurant (0.5 litre draught) £2.90 Domestic beer at a bar/pub (1 pint draught) £3.46 Table wine £5.98 1 pack of Marlboro cigarettes £5.98 McMeal at McDonalds (or Equivalent Combo Meal) £7.69 Meal in a budget restaurant £11.10 Meal for 2 People, Mid-range Restaurant, Three-course £46.97

Scotland locations at Euro 2024

Scotland have the pleasure of playing the opening game of the tournament against Germany at Bayern Munich's home ground, the Allianz Arena. After the opening game, fans will need to travel to Cologne and then on to Stuttgart to catch their side's final two games.

Friday, June 14, 2024 - Group A: Germany vs Scotland (Allianz Arena, Munich)

Wednesday, June 19, 2024 - Group A: Scotland vs Switzerland (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)

Sunday, June 23, 2024: Group A: Scotland vs Hungary (MHPArena, Stuttgart)

Munich

Scotland fans have the pleasure of seeing their side kick off the tournament against hosts Germany at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

But, it isn't all good news for fans, as this is the most expensive place on average on the list, apart from the pint of beer, as per Hikers Bay and various other sources.

Disclaimer - these are the prices you will typically find at pubs/restaurants. They may be cheaper in supermarkets.

Item Price Water (0.33 litre bottle) £2.48 Coke/Pepsi (0.33 litre bottle) £2.65 Domestic beer at a bar/pub (1 pint draught) £3.40 Imported beer at a restaurant (0.33 litre bottle) £3.59 Domestic beer at a restaurant (0.5 litre draught) £3.84 Table wine £6 1 pack of Marlboro cigarettes £6.83 McMeal at McDonalds (or Equivalent Combo Meal) £7.69 Meal in a budget restaurant £12.81 Meal for 2 People, Mid-range Restaurant, Three-course £51.24

Cologne

After the slightly higher prices of Munich, fans can enjoy a much more relaxed average price across the board, with smaller draughts and bottles of beers typically selling for under £3. And, you can even venture out to restaurants for cheaper to escape the McDonald's you might have opted for before and after the opening game, with a very respectable price of around £11 for a meal.

As per Hikers Bay and various other sources.

Disclaimer - these are the prices you will typically find at pubs/restaurants. They may be cheaper in supermarkets.

Item Price Water (0.33 litre bottle) £1.62 Coke/Pepsi (0.33 litre bottle) £2.05 Imported beer at a restaurant (0.33 litre bottle) £2.48 Domestic beer at a restaurant (0.5 litre draught) £2.90 Domestic beer at a bar/pub (1 pint draught) £3.46 Table wine £5.98 1 pack of Marlboro cigarettes £5.98 McMeal at McDonalds (or Equivalent Combo Meal) £7.69 Meal in a budget restaurant £11.10 Meal for 2 People, Mid-range Restaurant, Three-course £46.97

Stuttgart

The moment Scottish fans have all been waiting for, as the average price of a pint slips below £3 in Stuttgart. However, there is a bit of a catch, as the price of food and cigarettes sees a slight rise from the previous location.

As per Hikers Bay and various other sources.

Disclaimer - these are the prices you will typically find at pubs/restaurants. They may be cheaper in supermarkets.