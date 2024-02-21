The Euro 2024 groups have been drawn, with England and Scotland finding out which teams they'll be up against this summer in Germany, but the stage is not quite set as the play-offs still need to be played to see who will join the qualified teams.

It's a fun time for all fans, as countries often come together to celebrate the success of their side in the competition, with many using it as a reason to go out to the local pub and cheer on the boys.

Football FanCast has put together a Euro 2024 guide that includes absolutely everything you need to know about the competition, whether that's as a die-hard fan or a complete newbie.

Euro 2024 hosts

Germany are the hosts of UEFA Euro 2024. As the host nation, they will kick things off after the opening ceremony at the Allianz Arena in Munich against Scotland on 14th June 2024 at 8pm GMT.

Host cities and stadiums being used in Euro 2024

The fixtures in Euro 2024 will be held across ten different locations, which will see teams battle it out all over Germany.

The Euro 2024 locations are:

Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.

The selected Euro 2024 stadiums are a sight to behold, with the smallest stadium of the lot still seating around 41,122 people.

Berlin is home to the largest stadium in the tournament capacity-wise, with the Olympiastadion seating a whopping 74,475.

Olympiastadion

City Berlin Capacity 74,475 Home Team Hertha BSC Open Since 1936

Allianz Arena

City Munich Capacity 70,000 Home Team Bayern Munich Open Since 2005

RB Arena

City Leipzig Capacity 41,122 Home Team RB Leipzig Opened 2010

Hamburg Arena

City Hamburg Capacity 57,000 Home Team Hamburger SV Open Since 1953

Arena AufSchalke

City Gelsenkirchen Capacity 50,000 Home Team Schalke 04 Open Since 2001

Stadion Cologne

City Cologne Capacity 50,000 Home Team FC Koln Open Since 1923

Stuttgart Arena

City Stuttgart Capacity 54,000 Home Team VfB Stuttgart Open Since 1933

Westfalenstadion

City Dortmund Capacity 66,000 Home Team Borussia Dortmund Open Since 1974

Frankfurt Arena

City Frankfurt Capacity 46,000 Home Team Eintracht Frankfurt Open Since 1925

Düsseldorf Arena

City Düsseldorf Capacity 47,000 Home Team Fortuna Düsseldorf Open Since 2004

Euro 2024 official ball

UEFA unveiled the Official Adidas Match Ball of UEFA Euro 2024, FUSSBALLLIEBE, that will be used during the final tournament.

Interestingly, this is the most sustainable Adidas ball there has ever been. Adidas used recycled polyester and water-based ink, as well as other sustainable material to produce the Fussballliebe, including corn fibres, sugar cane, wood pulp and rubber, according to UEFA.

The Euro 2024 ball features Adidas' Connected Ball Technology for the first time at a UEFA international tournament. This means that there will be "unprecedented insight into every element of the movement of the ball". So, the UEFA’s VAR decision-making process may get a little bit easier, with deeper insight into how the ball may be moving for handballs and other potential incidents.

Euro 2024 qualifying standings

Group matches took place from 23 March to 21 November 2023.

The top two teams from each group automatically qualified for the competition.

Group A

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost Points 1st Spain 8 7 0 1 21 2nd Scotland 8 5 2 1 17 3rd Norway 8 3 2 3 11 4th Georgia 8 2 2 4 8 5th Cyprus 8 0 0 8 0

Group B

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost Points 1st France 8 7 1 0 22 2nd Netherlands 8 6 0 2 18 3rd Greece 8 4 1 3 13 4th Republic of Ireland 8 2 0 6 6 5th Gibraltar 8 0 0 8 0

Group C

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost Points 1st England 8 6 2 0 20 2nd Italy 8 4 2 2 14 3rd Ukraine 8 4 2 2 14 4th North Macedonia 8 2 2 4 8 5th Malta 8 0 0 8 0

Group D

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost Points 1st Turkey 8 5 2 1 17 2nd Croatia 8 3 1 4 16 3rd Wales 8 3 3 2 12 4th Armenia 8 2 2 4 8 5th Latvia 8 1 0 7 3

Group E

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost Points 1st Albania 8 4 3 1 15 2nd Czech Republic 8 4 3 1 15 3rd Poland 8 3 2 3 11 4th Moldova 8 2 4 2 10 5th Faroe Islands 8 0 2 6 2

Group F

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost Points 1st Belgium 8 6 2 0 20 2nd Austria 8 6 1 1 19 3rd Sweden 8 3 1 4 10 4th Azerbaijan 8 2 1 5 7 5th Estonia 8 0 1 7 1

Group G

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost Points 1st Hungary 8 5 3 0 18 2nd Serbia 8 4 2 2 14 3rd Montenegro 8 3 2 3 11 4th Lithuania 8 1 3 4 6 5th Bulgaria 8 0 4 4 4

Group H

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost Points 1st Denmark 10 7 1 2 22 2nd Slovenia 10 7 1 2 22 3rd Finland 10 6 0 4 18 4th Kazakhstan 10 6 0 4 18 5th Northern Ireland 10 3 0 7 9 6th San Marino 10 0 0 10 0

Group I

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost Points 1st Romania 10 6 4 0 22 2nd Switzerland 10 4 5 1 17 3rd Israel 10 4 3 3 15 4th Belarus 10 3 3 4 12 5th Kosovo 10 2 5 3 11 6th Andorra 10 0 2 8 2

Group J

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost Points 1st Portugal 10 10 0 0 30 2nd Slovakia 10 7 1 2 22 3rd Luxembourg 10 5 2 3 17 4th Iceland 10 3 1 6 10 5th Bosnia and Herzegovina 10 3 0 7 9 6th Liechtenstein 10 0 0 10 0

Euro 2024 qualifying play-offs fixtures

There are three spots still up for grabs for Euro 2024. The countries who fill those spots will be decided by a format consisting of three paths involving four countries each. There will be two semi-finals in each group, followed by a final involving the two winning teams. The winner of the final books their place at Euro 2024.

Path A

Rank Team 1 Poland 2 Wales 3 Finland 4 Estonia

Semi-final 1 (21st March) - Poland vs Estonia

Semi-final 2 (21st March) - Wales vs Finland

Final (26th March) - Wales or Finland vs Poland or Estonia

Path B

Rank Team 1 Israel 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina 3 Ukraine 4 Iceland

Semi-final 1 (21st March) - Israel vs Iceland

Semi-final 2 (21st March) - Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Ukraine

Final (26th March) - Israel or Iceland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina or Ukraine

Path C

Rank Team 1 Georgia 2 Greece 3 Kazakhstan 4 Luxembourg

Semi-final 1 (21st March) - Georgia vs Luxembourg

Semi-final 2 (21st March) - Greece vs Kazakhstan

Final (26th March) - Georgia or Luxembourg vs Greece or Kazakhstan

Of course, the fixtures will be officially pencilled in once the qualifying play-offs are over and done with, but the dates and potential fixtures for Euro 2024 have already been announced, and are as follows:

All kick off times are GMT.

Friday June 14

Germany vs Scotland (Munich, kick-off 8pm)

Saturday June 15

Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne, kick-off 2pm)

Spain vs Croatia (Berlin, kick-off 5pm)

Italy vs Albania (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm)

Sunday June 16

Play-off winner A vs Netherlands (Hamburg, kick-off 2pm)

Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm)

Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm)

Monday June 17

Romania vs Play-off winner B (Munich, kick-off 2pm)

Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm)

Austria vs France (Dusseldorf, kick-off 8pm)

Tuesday June 18

Turkey vs Play-off winner C (Dortmund, kick-off 5pm)

Portugal vs Czech Republic (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm)

Wednesday June 19

Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg, kick-off 2pm)

Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm)

Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne, kick-off 8pm)

Thursday June 20

Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich, kick-off 2pm)

Denmark vs England (Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm)

Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm)

Friday June 21

Slovakia vs Play-off winner B (Dusseldorf, kick-off 2pm)

Play-off winner A vs Austria (Berlin, kick-off 5pm)

Netherlands vs France (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm)

Saturday June 22

Play-off winner C vs Czech Republic (Hamburg, kick-off 2pm)

Turkey vs Portugal (Dortmund, kick-off 5pm)

Belgium vs Romania (Cologne, kick-off 8pm)

Sunday June 23

Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt, kick-off 8pm)

Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart, kick-off 8pm)

Monday June 24

Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm)

Albania vs Spain (Dusseldorf, kick-off 8pm)

Tuesday June 25

Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin, kick-off 5pm)

France vs Play-off winner A (Dortmund, kick-off 5pm)

England vs Slovenia (Cologne, kick-off 8pm)

Denmark vs Serbia (Munich, kick-off 8pm)

Wednesday June 26

Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm)

Play-off winner B vs Belgium (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm)

Czech Republic vs Turkey (Hamburg, kick-off 8pm)

Play-off winner C vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm)

Round of 16

Saturday June 29

Match 37: 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm)

Match 38: 2A vs 2B (Berlin, kick-off 5pm)﻿

Sunday June 30

Match 39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, kick-off 8pm)

Match 40: 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 5pm)﻿

Monday July 1

Match 41: 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, kick-off 8pm)

Match 42: 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf, kick-off 5pm)﻿

Tuesday July 2

Match 43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, kick-off 5pm)

Match 44: 1D vs 2F (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday July 5

Match 45: W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm)

Match 46: W41 vs W42 (Hamburg, kick-off 8pm)﻿

Saturday July 6

Match 47: W43 vs W44 (Berlin, kick-off 8pm)

Match 48: W40 vs W38 (Dusseldorf, kick-off 5pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 9

Match 49: W45 vs W46 (Munich, kick-off 8pm)

Wednesday July 10

Match 50: W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm)

Final

Sunday July 14

W49 vs W50 (Berlin, kick-off 8pm)

Euro 2024 group tables

21 of the 24 teams that will be playing at UEFA Euro 2024 can already start their preparations, as they know the group they're in and at least two other teams they'll be facing in Germany this summer.

The remaining three teams that qualify through the play-offs will be put into groups D, E and F.

Group A

Pos Team W D L PTS 1 Germany 2 Scotland 3 Hungary 4 Switzerland

Group B

Pos Team W D L PTS 1 Spain 2 Croatia 3 Italy 4 Albania

Group C

Pos Team W D L PTS 1 Slovenia 2 Denmark 3 Serbia 4 England

Group D

Pos Team W D L PTS 1 Play-off Winner A 2 Netherlands 3 Austria 4 France

Group E

Pos Team W D L PTS 1 Belgium 2 Slovakia 3 Romania 4 Play-off Winner B

Group F

Pos Team W D L PTS 1 Turkey 2 Play-off winner C 3 Portugal 4 Czech Republic

How to buy Euro 2024 tickets

It's likely you've missed the boat to buy tickets from official sources like UEFA and your respective country's organisers, as the sales period for the group stage of UEFA Euro 2024 is now closed.

But, this isn't the end of the road, as the next opportunity for fans to purchase tickets will be the Resale Platform that will be launched in March 2024.

There is also a third and final ticket phase that will take place during March and April 2024, when the last batch of tickets are released to fans of the final three nations who qualify through the UEFA Nations League play-off pathways, and in a final general sale through UEFA.

Tickets origin Portal link UEFA Buy here

You haven't missed the boat for the knockout stages, as those tickets aren't on sale yet, though they will no doubt be harder to get. Any tickets for the knockout stages will be sold during the tournament upon the qualification of the teams for the respective matches.

If you're feeling risky or have money to burn then you could look to source tickets from unofficial merchants, though always proceed with caution.

Euro 2024 ticket prices

The cheapest Euro 2024 tickets available for Euro 2024 are €30 (£25.71) for the lowest category pricing of group stage fixtures.

All group stage tickets range from €30 to €200 (£171.40).

Tickets for the knockout stages range from €50 (the cheapest round-of-16 ticket) to €600 (the most expensive category 1 semi-final ticket). That's the equivalent of £42.85 at the lowest and £514.19 at the very most.

Prices for the final, which takes place at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, range from €95 to €1,000 (£81.41 to £856.98).

Type Group stage Round of 16 Quarter-final Semi-final Final Fans First £25.71 £42.85 £51.42 £68.56 £81.41 Category 3 £51.42 £72.84 £85.70 £167.11 £257.09 Category 2 £128.55 £149.97 £171.40 £342.79 £514.19 Category 1 £171.40 £214.25 £257.09 £514.19 £856.98 All information via UEFA (conversion rate at time of writing)

Euro 2024 final

The final of UEFA Euro 2024 will be staged at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Sunday 14th July 2024.

As the biggest venue in the competition, it comes as no surprise that the Olympiastadion has been chosen to host the final.

Euro 2024 winners' odds

Major competitions like Euro 2024 offer fans an opportunity to take a bit of a gamble on their favourite countries to see if they can win a bit of cash.

Sky Bet, for example, has already priced up the candidates for Euro 2024, with the Three Lions the current favourites ahead of World Cup runners-up France and hosts Germany.

Euro 2024 outright winner odds (Sky Bet) Team Odds England 10/3 fav France 7/2 Germany 11/2 Spain 13/2 Portugal 8/1 Belgium 14/1 Netherlands 16/1 Italy 20/1 Denmark 33/1 Croatia 40/1

Odds correct as of 16th February 2024.