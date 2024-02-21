Quick Links

The Euro 2024 groups have been drawn, with England and Scotland finding out which teams they'll be up against this summer in Germany, but the stage is not quite set as the play-offs still need to be played to see who will join the qualified teams.

It's a fun time for all fans, as countries often come together to celebrate the success of their side in the competition, with many using it as a reason to go out to the local pub and cheer on the boys.

Football FanCast has put together a Euro 2024 guide that includes absolutely everything you need to know about the competition, whether that's as a die-hard fan or a complete newbie.

Euro 2024 hosts

Germany are the hosts of UEFA Euro 2024. As the host nation, they will kick things off after the opening ceremony at the Allianz Arena in Munich against Scotland on 14th June 2024 at 8pm GMT.

Host cities and stadiums being used in Euro 2024

The fixtures in Euro 2024 will be held across ten different locations, which will see teams battle it out all over Germany.

The Euro 2024 locations are:

Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.

The selected Euro 2024 stadiums are a sight to behold, with the smallest stadium of the lot still seating around 41,122 people.

Berlin is home to the largest stadium in the tournament capacity-wise, with the Olympiastadion seating a whopping 74,475.

Olympiastadion

City

Berlin

Capacity

74,475

Home Team

Hertha BSC

Open Since

1936

Allianz Arena

City

Munich

Capacity

70,000

Home Team

Bayern Munich

Open Since

2005

RB Arena

City

Leipzig

Capacity

41,122

Home Team

RB Leipzig

Opened

2010

Hamburg Arena

City

Hamburg

Capacity

57,000

Home Team

Hamburger SV

Open Since

1953

Arena AufSchalke

City

Gelsenkirchen

Capacity

50,000

Home Team

Schalke 04

Open Since

2001

Stadion Cologne

City

Cologne

Capacity

50,000

Home Team

FC Koln

Open Since

1923

Stuttgart Arena

City

Stuttgart

Capacity

54,000

Home Team

VfB Stuttgart

Open Since

1933

Westfalenstadion

City

Dortmund

Capacity

66,000

Home Team

Borussia Dortmund

Open Since

1974

Frankfurt Arena

City

Frankfurt

Capacity

46,000

Home Team

Eintracht Frankfurt

Open Since

1925

Düsseldorf Arena

City

Düsseldorf

Capacity

47,000

Home Team

Fortuna Düsseldorf

Open Since

2004
Olympiastadion-Hertha-Berlin
Euro 2024 official ball

uefa-euro-2024-ball-adidas-fussballliebe

UEFA unveiled the Official Adidas Match Ball of UEFA Euro 2024, FUSSBALLLIEBE, that will be used during the final tournament.

Interestingly, this is the most sustainable Adidas ball there has ever been. Adidas used recycled polyester and water-based ink, as well as other sustainable material to produce the Fussballliebe, including corn fibres, sugar cane, wood pulp and rubber, according to UEFA.

The Euro 2024 ball features Adidas' Connected Ball Technology for the first time at a UEFA international tournament. This means that there will be "unprecedented insight into every element of the movement of the ball". So, the UEFA’s VAR decision-making process may get a little bit easier, with deeper insight into how the ball may be moving for handballs and other potential incidents.

Euro 2024 qualifying standings

Group matches took place from 23 March to 21 November 2023.

The top two teams from each group automatically qualified for the competition.

Group A

Position

Team

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Points

1st

Spain

8

7

0

1

21

2nd

Scotland

8

5

2

1

17

3rd

Norway

8

3

2

3

11

4th

Georgia

8

2

2

4

8

5th

Cyprus

8

0

0

8

0

Group B

Position

Team

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Points

1st

France

8

7

1

0

22

2nd

Netherlands

8

6

0

2

18

3rd

Greece

8

4

1

3

13

4th

Republic of Ireland

8

2

0

6

6

5th

Gibraltar

8

0

0

8

0

Group C

Position

Team

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Points

1st

England

8

6

2

0

20

2nd

Italy

8

4

2

2

14

3rd

Ukraine

8

4

2

2

14

4th

North Macedonia

8

2

2

4

8

5th

Malta

8

0

0

8

0

Group D

Position

Team

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Points

1st

Turkey

8

5

2

1

17

2nd

Croatia

8

3

1

4

16

3rd

Wales

8

3

3

2

12

4th

Armenia

8

2

2

4

8

5th

Latvia

8

1

0

7

3

Group E

Position

Team

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Points

1st

Albania

8

4

3

1

15

2nd

Czech Republic

8

4

3

1

15

3rd

Poland

8

3

2

3

11

4th

Moldova

8

2

4

2

10

5th

Faroe Islands

8

0

2

6

2

Group F

Position

Team

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Points

1st

Belgium

8

6

2

0

20

2nd

Austria

8

6

1

1

19

3rd

Sweden

8

3

1

4

10

4th

Azerbaijan

8

2

1

5

7

5th

Estonia

8

0

1

7

1

Group G

Position

Team

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Points

1st

Hungary

8

5

3

0

18

2nd

Serbia

8

4

2

2

14

3rd

Montenegro

8

3

2

3

11

4th

Lithuania

8

1

3

4

6

5th

Bulgaria

8

0

4

4

4

Group H

Position

Team

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Points

1st

Denmark

10

7

1

2

22

2nd

Slovenia

10

7

1

2

22

3rd

Finland

10

6

0

4

18

4th

Kazakhstan

10

6

0

4

18

5th

Northern Ireland

10

3

0

7

9

6th

San Marino

10

0

0

10

0

Group I

Position

Team

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Points

1st

Romania

10

6

4

0

22

2nd

Switzerland

10

4

5

1

17

3rd

Israel

10

4

3

3

15

4th

Belarus

10

3

3

4

12

5th

Kosovo

10

2

5

3

11

6th

Andorra

10

0

2

8

2

Group J

Position

Team

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Points

1st

Portugal

10

10

0

0

30

2nd

Slovakia

10

7

1

2

22

3rd

Luxembourg

10

5

2

3

17

4th

Iceland

10

3

1

6

10

5th

Bosnia and Herzegovina

10

3

0

7

9

6th

Liechtenstein

10

0

0

10

0

Euro 2024 qualifying play-offs fixtures

Aaron-Ramsey-Wales

There are three spots still up for grabs for Euro 2024. The countries who fill those spots will be decided by a format consisting of three paths involving four countries each. There will be two semi-finals in each group, followed by a final involving the two winning teams. The winner of the final books their place at Euro 2024.

Path A

Rank

Team

1

Poland

2

Wales

3

Finland

4

Estonia

Semi-final 1 (21st March) - Poland vs Estonia

Semi-final 2 (21st March) - Wales vs Finland

Final (26th March) - Wales or Finland vs Poland or Estonia

Path B

Rank

Team

1

Israel

2

Bosnia and Herzegovina

3

Ukraine

4

Iceland

Semi-final 1 (21st March) - Israel vs Iceland

Semi-final 2 (21st March) - Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Ukraine

Final (26th March) - Israel or Iceland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina or Ukraine

Path C

Rank

Team

1

Georgia

2

Greece

3

Kazakhstan

4

Luxembourg

Semi-final 1 (21st March) - Georgia vs Luxembourg

Semi-final 2 (21st March) - Greece vs Kazakhstan

Final (26th March) - Georgia or Luxembourg vs Greece or Kazakhstan

Euro 2024 fixtures & dates

Of course, the fixtures will be officially pencilled in once the qualifying play-offs are over and done with, but the dates and potential fixtures for Euro 2024 have already been announced, and are as follows:

All kick off times are GMT.

Friday June 14

Germany vs Scotland (Munich, kick-off 8pm)

Saturday June 15

Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne, kick-off 2pm)

Spain vs Croatia (Berlin, kick-off 5pm)

Italy vs Albania (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm)

Sunday June 16

Play-off winner A vs Netherlands (Hamburg, kick-off 2pm)

Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm)

Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm)

Monday June 17

Romania vs Play-off winner B (Munich, kick-off 2pm)

Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm)

Austria vs France (Dusseldorf, kick-off 8pm)

Tuesday June 18

Turkey vs Play-off winner C (Dortmund, kick-off 5pm)

Portugal vs Czech Republic (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm)

Wednesday June 19

Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg, kick-off 2pm)

Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm)

Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne, kick-off 8pm)

Thursday June 20

Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich, kick-off 2pm)

Denmark vs England (Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm)

Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm)

Friday June 21

Slovakia vs Play-off winner B (Dusseldorf, kick-off 2pm)

Play-off winner A vs Austria (Berlin, kick-off 5pm)

Netherlands vs France (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm)

Saturday June 22

Play-off winner C vs Czech Republic (Hamburg, kick-off 2pm)

Turkey vs Portugal (Dortmund, kick-off 5pm)

Belgium vs Romania (Cologne, kick-off 8pm)

Sunday June 23

Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt, kick-off 8pm)

Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart, kick-off 8pm)

Monday June 24

Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm)

Albania vs Spain (Dusseldorf, kick-off 8pm)

Tuesday June 25

Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin, kick-off 5pm)

France vs Play-off winner A (Dortmund, kick-off 5pm)

England vs Slovenia (Cologne, kick-off 8pm)

Denmark vs Serbia (Munich, kick-off 8pm)

Wednesday June 26

Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm)

Play-off winner B vs Belgium (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm)

Czech Republic vs Turkey (Hamburg, kick-off 8pm)

Play-off winner C vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm)

Round of 16

Saturday June 29

Match 37: 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm)

Match 38: 2A vs 2B (Berlin, kick-off 5pm)﻿

Sunday June 30

Match 39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, kick-off 8pm)

Match 40: 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 5pm)﻿

Monday July 1

Match 41: 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, kick-off 8pm)

Match 42: 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf, kick-off 5pm)﻿

Tuesday July 2

Match 43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, kick-off 5pm)

Match 44: 1D vs 2F (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday July 5

Match 45: W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm)

Match 46: W41 vs W42 (Hamburg, kick-off 8pm)﻿

Saturday July 6

Match 47: W43 vs W44 (Berlin, kick-off 8pm)

Match 48: W40 vs W38 (Dusseldorf, kick-off 5pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 9

Match 49: W45 vs W46 (Munich, kick-off 8pm)

Wednesday July 10

Match 50: W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm)

Final

Sunday July 14

W49 vs W50 (Berlin, kick-off 8pm)

Euro 2024 group tables

euro-2024-potential-route-to-final-trophy-england

21 of the 24 teams that will be playing at UEFA Euro 2024 can already start their preparations, as they know the group they're in and at least two other teams they'll be facing in Germany this summer.

The remaining three teams that qualify through the play-offs will be put into groups D, E and F.

Group A

Pos

Team

W

D

L

PTS

1

Germany

2

Scotland

3

Hungary

4

Switzerland

Group B

Pos

Team

W

D

L

PTS

1

Spain

2

Croatia

3

Italy

4

Albania

Group C

Pos

Team

W

D

L

PTS

1

Slovenia

2

Denmark

3

Serbia

4

England

Group D

Pos

Team

W

D

L

PTS

1

Play-off Winner A

2

Netherlands

3

Austria

4

France

Group E

Pos

Team

W

D

L

PTS

1

Belgium

2

Slovakia

3

Romania

4

Play-off Winner B

Group F

Pos

Team

W

D

L

PTS

1

Turkey

2

Play-off winner C

3

Portugal

4

Czech Republic

How to buy Euro 2024 tickets

It's likely you've missed the boat to buy tickets from official sources like UEFA and your respective country's organisers, as the sales period for the group stage of UEFA Euro 2024 is now closed.

But, this isn't the end of the road, as the next opportunity for fans to purchase tickets will be the Resale Platform that will be launched in March 2024.

There is also a third and final ticket phase that will take place during March and April 2024, when the last batch of tickets are released to fans of the final three nations who qualify through the UEFA Nations League play-off pathways, and in a final general sale through UEFA.

Tickets origin

Portal link

UEFA

Buy here

You haven't missed the boat for the knockout stages, as those tickets aren't on sale yet, though they will no doubt be harder to get. Any tickets for the knockout stages will be sold during the tournament upon the qualification of the teams for the respective matches.

If you're feeling risky or have money to burn then you could look to source tickets from unofficial merchants, though always proceed with caution.

Euro 2024 ticket prices

The cheapest Euro 2024 tickets available for Euro 2024 are €30 (£25.71) for the lowest category pricing of group stage fixtures.

All group stage tickets range from €30 to €200 (£171.40).

Tickets for the knockout stages range from €50 (the cheapest round-of-16 ticket) to €600 (the most expensive category 1 semi-final ticket). That's the equivalent of £42.85 at the lowest and £514.19 at the very most.

Prices for the final, which takes place at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, range from €95 to €1,000 (£81.41 to £856.98).

Type

Group stage

Round of 16

Quarter-final

Semi-final

Final

Fans First

£25.71

£42.85

£51.42

£68.56

£81.41

Category 3

£51.42

£72.84

£85.70

£167.11

£257.09

Category 2

£128.55

£149.97

£171.40

£342.79

£514.19

Category 1

£171.40

£214.25

£257.09

£514.19

£856.98

All information via UEFA (conversion rate at time of writing)

Euro 2024 final

olympiastadion-berlin-euro-2024-final

The final of UEFA Euro 2024 will be staged at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Sunday 14th July 2024.

As the biggest venue in the competition, it comes as no surprise that the Olympiastadion has been chosen to host the final.

Euro 2024 winners' odds

Major competitions like Euro 2024 offer fans an opportunity to take a bit of a gamble on their favourite countries to see if they can win a bit of cash.

Sky Bet, for example, has already priced up the candidates for Euro 2024, with the Three Lions the current favourites ahead of World Cup runners-up France and hosts Germany.

Euro 2024 outright winner odds (Sky Bet)

Team

Odds

England

10/3 fav

France

7/2

Germany

11/2

Spain

13/2

Portugal

8/1

Belgium

14/1

Netherlands

16/1

Italy

20/1

Denmark

33/1

Croatia

40/1

Odds correct as of 16th February 2024.