The Euro 2024 groups have been drawn, with England and Scotland finding out which teams they'll be up against this summer in Germany, but the stage is not quite set as the play-offs still need to be played to see who will join the qualified teams.
It's a fun time for all fans, as countries often come together to celebrate the success of their side in the competition, with many using it as a reason to go out to the local pub and cheer on the boys.
Football FanCast has put together a Euro 2024 guide that includes absolutely everything you need to know about the competition, whether that's as a die-hard fan or a complete newbie.
Euro 2024 hosts
Germany are the hosts of UEFA Euro 2024. As the host nation, they will kick things off after the opening ceremony at the Allianz Arena in Munich against Scotland on 14th June 2024 at 8pm GMT.
Host cities and stadiums being used in Euro 2024
The fixtures in Euro 2024 will be held across ten different locations, which will see teams battle it out all over Germany.
The Euro 2024 locations are:
Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.
The selected Euro 2024 stadiums are a sight to behold, with the smallest stadium of the lot still seating around 41,122 people.
Berlin is home to the largest stadium in the tournament capacity-wise, with the Olympiastadion seating a whopping 74,475.
Olympiastadion
|
City
|
Berlin
|
Capacity
|
74,475
|
Home Team
|
Hertha BSC
|
Open Since
|
1936
Allianz Arena
|
City
|
Munich
|
Capacity
|
70,000
|
Home Team
|
Bayern Munich
|
Open Since
|
2005
RB Arena
|
City
|
Leipzig
|
Capacity
|
41,122
|
Home Team
|
RB Leipzig
|
Opened
|
2010
Hamburg Arena
|
City
|
Hamburg
|
Capacity
|
57,000
|
Home Team
|
Hamburger SV
|
Open Since
|
1953
Arena AufSchalke
|
City
|
Gelsenkirchen
|
Capacity
|
50,000
|
Home Team
|
Schalke 04
|
Open Since
|
2001
Stadion Cologne
|
City
|
Cologne
|
Capacity
|
50,000
|
Home Team
|
FC Koln
|
Open Since
|
1923
Stuttgart Arena
|
City
|
Stuttgart
|
Capacity
|
54,000
|
Home Team
|
VfB Stuttgart
|
Open Since
|
1933
Westfalenstadion
|
City
|
Dortmund
|
Capacity
|
66,000
|
Home Team
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Open Since
|
1974
Frankfurt Arena
|
City
|
Frankfurt
|
Capacity
|
46,000
|
Home Team
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
|
Open Since
|
1925
Düsseldorf Arena
|
City
|
Düsseldorf
|
Capacity
|
47,000
|
Home Team
|
Fortuna Düsseldorf
|
Open Since
|
2004
Euro 2024 stadium profilesFootball FanCast provides a guide for every Euro 2024 stadium.
Euro 2024 official ball
UEFA unveiled the Official Adidas Match Ball of UEFA Euro 2024, FUSSBALLLIEBE, that will be used during the final tournament.
Interestingly, this is the most sustainable Adidas ball there has ever been. Adidas used recycled polyester and water-based ink, as well as other sustainable material to produce the Fussballliebe, including corn fibres, sugar cane, wood pulp and rubber, according to UEFA.
The Euro 2024 ball features Adidas' Connected Ball Technology for the first time at a UEFA international tournament. This means that there will be "unprecedented insight into every element of the movement of the ball". So, the UEFA’s VAR decision-making process may get a little bit easier, with deeper insight into how the ball may be moving for handballs and other potential incidents.
Euro 2024 qualifying standings
Group matches took place from 23 March to 21 November 2023.
The top two teams from each group automatically qualified for the competition.
Group A
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Points
|
1st
|
Spain
|
8
|
7
|
0
|
1
|
21
|
2nd
|
Scotland
|
8
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
17
|
3rd
|
Norway
|
8
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
11
|
4th
|
Georgia
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
8
|
5th
|
Cyprus
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
0
Group B
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Points
|
1st
|
France
|
8
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
22
|
2nd
|
Netherlands
|
8
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
18
|
3rd
|
Greece
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
13
|
4th
|
Republic of Ireland
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
6
|
6
|
5th
|
Gibraltar
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
0
Group C
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Points
|
1st
|
England
|
8
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
20
|
2nd
|
Italy
|
8
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
14
|
3rd
|
Ukraine
|
8
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
14
|
4th
|
North Macedonia
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
8
|
5th
|
Malta
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
0
Group D
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Points
|
1st
|
Turkey
|
8
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
17
|
2nd
|
Croatia
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
16
|
3rd
|
Wales
|
8
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
12
|
4th
|
Armenia
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
8
|
5th
|
Latvia
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
3
Group E
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Points
|
1st
|
Albania
|
8
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
15
|
2nd
|
Czech Republic
|
8
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
15
|
3rd
|
Poland
|
8
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
11
|
4th
|
Moldova
|
8
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
10
|
5th
|
Faroe Islands
|
8
|
0
|
2
|
6
|
2
Group F
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Points
|
1st
|
Belgium
|
8
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
20
|
2nd
|
Austria
|
8
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
19
|
3rd
|
Sweden
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
10
|
4th
|
Azerbaijan
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
7
|
5th
|
Estonia
|
8
|
0
|
1
|
7
|
1
Group G
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Points
|
1st
|
Hungary
|
8
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
18
|
2nd
|
Serbia
|
8
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
14
|
3rd
|
Montenegro
|
8
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
11
|
4th
|
Lithuania
|
8
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
6
|
5th
|
Bulgaria
|
8
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
4
Group H
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Points
|
1st
|
Denmark
|
10
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
22
|
2nd
|
Slovenia
|
10
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
22
|
3rd
|
Finland
|
10
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
18
|
4th
|
Kazakhstan
|
10
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
18
|
5th
|
Northern Ireland
|
10
|
3
|
0
|
7
|
9
|
6th
|
San Marino
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
0
Group I
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Points
|
1st
|
Romania
|
10
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
22
|
2nd
|
Switzerland
|
10
|
4
|
5
|
1
|
17
|
3rd
|
Israel
|
10
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
15
|
4th
|
Belarus
|
10
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
12
|
5th
|
Kosovo
|
10
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
11
|
6th
|
Andorra
|
10
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
2
Group J
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Points
|
1st
|
Portugal
|
10
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
30
|
2nd
|
Slovakia
|
10
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
22
|
3rd
|
Luxembourg
|
10
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
17
|
4th
|
Iceland
|
10
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
10
|
5th
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
10
|
3
|
0
|
7
|
9
|
6th
|
Liechtenstein
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
0
Euro 2024 qualifying play-offs fixtures
There are three spots still up for grabs for Euro 2024. The countries who fill those spots will be decided by a format consisting of three paths involving four countries each. There will be two semi-finals in each group, followed by a final involving the two winning teams. The winner of the final books their place at Euro 2024.
Path A
|
Rank
|
Team
|
1
|
Poland
|
2
|
Wales
|
3
|
Finland
|
4
|
Estonia
Semi-final 1 (21st March) - Poland vs Estonia
Semi-final 2 (21st March) - Wales vs Finland
Final (26th March) - Wales or Finland vs Poland or Estonia
Path B
|
Rank
|
Team
|
1
|
Israel
|
2
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
3
|
Ukraine
|
4
|
Iceland
Semi-final 1 (21st March) - Israel vs Iceland
Semi-final 2 (21st March) - Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Ukraine
Final (26th March) - Israel or Iceland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina or Ukraine
Path C
|
Rank
|
Team
|
1
|
Georgia
|
2
|
Greece
|
3
|
Kazakhstan
|
4
|
Luxembourg
Semi-final 1 (21st March) - Georgia vs Luxembourg
Semi-final 2 (21st March) - Greece vs Kazakhstan
Final (26th March) - Georgia or Luxembourg vs Greece or Kazakhstan
Euro 2024 fixtures & dates
Of course, the fixtures will be officially pencilled in once the qualifying play-offs are over and done with, but the dates and potential fixtures for Euro 2024 have already been announced, and are as follows:
All kick off times are GMT.
Friday June 14
Germany vs Scotland (Munich, kick-off 8pm)
Saturday June 15
Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne, kick-off 2pm)
Spain vs Croatia (Berlin, kick-off 5pm)
Italy vs Albania (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm)
Sunday June 16
Play-off winner A vs Netherlands (Hamburg, kick-off 2pm)
Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm)
Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm)
Monday June 17
Romania vs Play-off winner B (Munich, kick-off 2pm)
Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm)
Austria vs France (Dusseldorf, kick-off 8pm)
Tuesday June 18
Turkey vs Play-off winner C (Dortmund, kick-off 5pm)
Portugal vs Czech Republic (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm)
Wednesday June 19
Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg, kick-off 2pm)
Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm)
Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne, kick-off 8pm)
Thursday June 20
Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich, kick-off 2pm)
Denmark vs England (Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm)
Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm)
Friday June 21
Slovakia vs Play-off winner B (Dusseldorf, kick-off 2pm)
Play-off winner A vs Austria (Berlin, kick-off 5pm)
Netherlands vs France (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm)
Saturday June 22
Play-off winner C vs Czech Republic (Hamburg, kick-off 2pm)
Turkey vs Portugal (Dortmund, kick-off 5pm)
Belgium vs Romania (Cologne, kick-off 8pm)
Sunday June 23
Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt, kick-off 8pm)
Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart, kick-off 8pm)
Monday June 24
Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm)
Albania vs Spain (Dusseldorf, kick-off 8pm)
Tuesday June 25
Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin, kick-off 5pm)
France vs Play-off winner A (Dortmund, kick-off 5pm)
England vs Slovenia (Cologne, kick-off 8pm)
Denmark vs Serbia (Munich, kick-off 8pm)
Wednesday June 26
Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm)
Play-off winner B vs Belgium (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm)
Czech Republic vs Turkey (Hamburg, kick-off 8pm)
Play-off winner C vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm)
Round of 16
Saturday June 29
Match 37: 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm)
Match 38: 2A vs 2B (Berlin, kick-off 5pm)
Sunday June 30
Match 39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, kick-off 8pm)
Match 40: 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 5pm)
Monday July 1
Match 41: 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, kick-off 8pm)
Match 42: 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf, kick-off 5pm)
Tuesday July 2
Match 43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, kick-off 5pm)
Match 44: 1D vs 2F (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm)
Quarter-finals
Friday July 5
Match 45: W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm)
Match 46: W41 vs W42 (Hamburg, kick-off 8pm)
Saturday July 6
Match 47: W43 vs W44 (Berlin, kick-off 8pm)
Match 48: W40 vs W38 (Dusseldorf, kick-off 5pm)
Semi-finals
Tuesday July 9
Match 49: W45 vs W46 (Munich, kick-off 8pm)
Wednesday July 10
Match 50: W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm)
Final
Sunday July 14
W49 vs W50 (Berlin, kick-off 8pm)
Euro 2024 group tables
21 of the 24 teams that will be playing at UEFA Euro 2024 can already start their preparations, as they know the group they're in and at least two other teams they'll be facing in Germany this summer.
The remaining three teams that qualify through the play-offs will be put into groups D, E and F.
Group A
|
Pos
|
Team
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
PTS
|
1
|
Germany
|
2
|
Scotland
|
3
|
Hungary
|
4
|
Switzerland
Group B
|
Pos
|
Team
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
PTS
|
1
|
Spain
|
2
|
Croatia
|
3
|
Italy
|
4
|
Albania
Group C
|
Pos
|
Team
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
PTS
|
1
|
Slovenia
|
2
|
Denmark
|
3
|
Serbia
|
4
|
England
Group D
|
Pos
|
Team
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
PTS
|
1
|
Play-off Winner A
|
2
|
Netherlands
|
3
|
Austria
|
4
|
France
Group E
|
Pos
|
Team
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
PTS
|
1
|
Belgium
|
2
|
Slovakia
|
3
|
Romania
|
4
|
Play-off Winner B
Group F
|
Pos
|
Team
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
PTS
|
1
|
Turkey
|
2
|
Play-off winner C
|
3
|
Portugal
|
4
|
Czech Republic
How to buy Euro 2024 tickets
It's likely you've missed the boat to buy tickets from official sources like UEFA and your respective country's organisers, as the sales period for the group stage of UEFA Euro 2024 is now closed.
But, this isn't the end of the road, as the next opportunity for fans to purchase tickets will be the Resale Platform that will be launched in March 2024.
There is also a third and final ticket phase that will take place during March and April 2024, when the last batch of tickets are released to fans of the final three nations who qualify through the UEFA Nations League play-off pathways, and in a final general sale through UEFA.
|
Tickets origin
|
Portal link
|
UEFA
You haven't missed the boat for the knockout stages, as those tickets aren't on sale yet, though they will no doubt be harder to get. Any tickets for the knockout stages will be sold during the tournament upon the qualification of the teams for the respective matches.
If you're feeling risky or have money to burn then you could look to source tickets from unofficial merchants, though always proceed with caution.
Euro 2024 ticket prices
The cheapest Euro 2024 tickets available for Euro 2024 are €30 (£25.71) for the lowest category pricing of group stage fixtures.
All group stage tickets range from €30 to €200 (£171.40).
Tickets for the knockout stages range from €50 (the cheapest round-of-16 ticket) to €600 (the most expensive category 1 semi-final ticket). That's the equivalent of £42.85 at the lowest and £514.19 at the very most.
Prices for the final, which takes place at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, range from €95 to €1,000 (£81.41 to £856.98).
|
Type
|
Group stage
|
Round of 16
|
Quarter-final
|
Semi-final
|
Final
|
Fans First
|
£25.71
|
£42.85
|
£51.42
|
£68.56
|
£81.41
|
Category 3
|
£51.42
|
£72.84
|
£85.70
|
£167.11
|
£257.09
|
Category 2
|
£128.55
|
£149.97
|
£171.40
|
£342.79
|
£514.19
|
Category 1
|
£171.40
|
£214.25
|
£257.09
|
£514.19
|
£856.98
|
All information via UEFA (conversion rate at time of writing)
Euro 2024 final
The final of UEFA Euro 2024 will be staged at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Sunday 14th July 2024.
As the biggest venue in the competition, it comes as no surprise that the Olympiastadion has been chosen to host the final.
Euro 2024 winners' odds
Major competitions like Euro 2024 offer fans an opportunity to take a bit of a gamble on their favourite countries to see if they can win a bit of cash.
Sky Bet, for example, has already priced up the candidates for Euro 2024, with the Three Lions the current favourites ahead of World Cup runners-up France and hosts Germany.
|
Euro 2024 outright winner odds (Sky Bet)
|
Team
|
Odds
|
England
|
10/3 fav
|
France
|
7/2
|
Germany
|
11/2
|
Spain
|
13/2
|
Portugal
|
8/1
|
Belgium
|
14/1
|
Netherlands
|
16/1
|
Italy
|
20/1
|
Denmark
|
33/1
|
Croatia
|
40/1
Odds correct as of 16th February 2024.