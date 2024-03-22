Euro 2024 is now fast approaching, with Germany playing hosts to the latest edition of the European Championship as 24 teams look to lift the famous Henri Delaunay trophy.

The group stage draw has already taken place ahead of the highly anticipated major competition, with the action set to get underway on Friday 14th June.

Group B is arguably the ‘group of death’, with defending champions Italy, 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia and three-time winners Spain all facing off against each other, alongside outsiders Albania.

Euro 2024 Group B fixtures

Date Team vs Team Venue Sat 15th June, 5pm Spain vs Croatia Olympiastadion, Berlin Sat 15th June, 8pm Italy vs Albania Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund Wed 19th June, 2pm Croatia vs Albania Volksparkstadion, Hamburg Thu 20th June, 8pm Spain vs Italy VELTINS-Arena, Gelsenkirchen Mon 24th June, 8pm Croatia vs Italy Red Bull Arena, Leipzig Mon 24th June, 8pm Albania vs Spain Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf

Spain

Manager Luis de la Fuente Captain Alvaro Morata Top scorer in qualifying Alvaro Morata, Joselu (4) Route to the finals Group A winners, 21 points Previous best Winners x3 (1964, 2008, 2012)

Spain have been in fine form since the 2022 World Cup, losing just once under new manager Luis de la Fuente. The 62-year-old has worked his way up through the national system, taking charge of Spain’s U19, U21 and U23 sides before replacing Luis Enrique at senior level.

Scotland pushed Spain for the top spot when it came to qualifying for the competition, and De la Fuente should have a mixture of experience and youth in his squad this summer. Dani Carvajal, Rodri and Alvaro Morata could be some of the more knowledgeable heads in the starting XI, while exciting youngsters Gavi, Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal may spell the future.

Since their win in 2012, Spain have struggled at the Euros by their recent high standards, being knocked out in the round of 16 in 2016 and at the semi-final stage of Euro 2020, so it could once again be time for La Roja to stage a serious push for the title.

Croatia

Manager Zlatko Dalic Captain Luka Modric Top scorer in qualifying Andrej Kramaric (4) Route to the finals Group D runners-up, 16 points Previous best Quarter-finals x2 (1996, 2008)

Croatia have been a threat in a number of recent major tournaments, taking on France in the 2018 World Cup final and finishing third in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, in the European Championship, Croatia have been knocked out in the last 16 in 2016 and 2020, so Zlatko Dalic will be hoping for a deeper run this time around.

They qualified through the group stages without needing the play-offs thanks to a bit of help from Armenia, who drew with Wales in the penultimate round of fixtures.

Looking ahead to the tournament, though, Croatia should once again have the experience of captain Luka Modric, while Marcelo Brozovic and Andrej Kramaric also have plenty of international caps under their belt. Some younger stars are also emerging as well, such as Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol and Dinamo Zagreb winger Martin Baturina, so they may fancy their chances of getting out of the group once again.

Italy

Manager Luciano Spalletti Captain Ciro Immobile Top scorer in qualifying Davide Frattesi (3) Route to the finals Group C runners-up, 14 points Previous best Winners x2 (1968, 2020)

The defending champions left it late to book their automatic spot in the tournament through the qualifiers, finishing level on points with Ukraine after a nervy goalless draw in the final round of fixtures.

However, since lifting the trophy at Wembley with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over England, Luciano Spalletti's side have failed to win 16 of their last 28 fixtures, so you could argue that they aren’t the favourites to top or even potentially qualify from Group B.

Ranked 9th in the world, one spot above Croatia, Italy may need to rely on goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at points. The experience of centre-back Francesco Acerbi and midfielder Jorginho may also come in handy, with Juventus star Federico Chiesa, Sassuolo ace Domenico Berardi and captain Ciro Immobile potentially leading the attack.

Albania

Manager Sylvinho Captain Berat Djimsiti Top scorer in qualifying Jasir Asani, Nedim Bajrami (3) Route to the finals Group E winners, 15 points Previous best Group stage (2016)

Albania will be the big underdogs in Group B, however, they could spring a surprise after topping their qualifying group ahead of the likes of Poland and the Czech Republic.

They conceded just four times in eight games during qualifying, with former Brazil left-back Sylvinho the man in charge since 2023. He has plenty of experience to call upon at the back, with Atalanta’s Berat Djimsiti and Lazio’s Elseid Hysaj regulars in helping their country to the major tournament.

This is actually only Albania’s second-ever appearance at the European Championship, with their previous appearance in 2016 seeing them finish 3rd above Romania after a historic 1-0 win in France.

Albania will have their work cut out from the off against defending champions Italy, and it would be a major shock if they progressed to the last 16.