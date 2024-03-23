The latest edition of the European Championship is now just around the corner, with 24 countries aiming for glory in Germany.

The group stage draw took place at the end of 2023, and the first task for the participating nations will be to get out of their groups as they look to lift the famous Henri Delaunay trophy.

The action is scheduled to get underway on Friday 14th June, although the four countries in Group C will have to remain patient before beginning their campaigns.

England will be looking to get the better of Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia, and it could be a tricky task for the Three Lions with a number of potential banana skins.

Euro 2024 Group C fixtures

Date Team vs Team Venue Sun 16th June, 5pm Slovenia vs Denmark MHPArena, Stuttgart Sun 16th June, 8pm Serbia vs England VELTINS-Arena, Gelsenkirchen Thu 20th June, 2pm Slovenia vs Serbia Allianz Arena, Munich Thu 20th June, 5pm Denmark vs England Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt Tue 25th June, 8pm England vs Slovenia Cologne Stadium, Cologne Tue 25th June, 8pm Denmark vs Serbia Allianz Arena, Munich

Slovenia

Manager Matjaz Kek Captain Jan Oblak Top scorer in qualifying Benjamin Sesko (5) Route to the finals Group H runners-up, 22 points Previous best Group stage (2000)

Slovenia are gearing up for only their second-ever appearance at the European Championship, 24 years on from their group stage exit in Belgium and the Netherlands.

They won seven of their ten qualifying games and averaged two goals per 90, with rising RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko leading the line for Matjaz Kek’s side.

As well as having a superstar in the making in attack, Slovenia also have one of the best goalkeepers in world football, with Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak between the sticks. Should the pair shine in the three group games, Slovenia could make history by reaching the last 16.

Denmark

Manager Kasper Hjulmand Captain Simon Kjaer Top scorer in qualifying Rasmus Hojlund (7) Route to the finals Group H winners, 22 points Previous best Winners (1992)

Denmark have loved playing the underdog in major tournaments and reached the semi-finals in Euro 2020, eventually losing in extra time to England. They regrouped, comfortably qualifying for this year’s event and now have some new young blood in Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund and Celtic star Matt O’Riley.

The Red and Whites also have a plethora of experienced players to lean on such as goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen and Premier League midfielders Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

They already know two of their opponents in Group C well after pipping Slovenia to the top of their qualifying group and recently facing England in a major tournament, so they may fancy their chances of a deep run once more, possibly by getting their revenge against the Three Lions.

Serbia

Manager Dragan Stojkovic Captain Dusan Tadic Top scorer in qualifying Aleksandar Mitrovic (5) Route to the finals Group G runners-up, 14 points Previous best Runners-up (1960, 1968; as Yugoslavia)

Serbia are making a long-awaited return to the European Championship, with their previous participation coming as FR Yugoslavia back in 2000.

They reached the quarter-finals in Belgium and the Netherlands, but since then, have missed the last five tournaments.

We saw Dragan Stojkovic’s side at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where they were knocked out at the group stage, and they will be coming into this year’s Euros looking to go one better by springing a surprise.

The form of experienced attacking heads Dusan Tadic and Aleksandar Mitrovic could be vital in Serbia’s attempts to reach the knockout stages, with Stojkovic usually setting his side up in a 3-4-2-1 system.

England

Manager Gareth Southgate Captain Harry Kane Top scorer in qualifying Harry Kane (8) Route to the finals Group C winners, 20 points Previous best Runners-up (2020)

After suffering penalty-shootout heartbreak at Wembley Stadium in the Euro 2020 final against Italy, England come into this year’s event as one of the favourites to go one better and lift a first major men’s trophy since 1966.

Gareth Southgate’s side went unbeaten in qualifying in a group which included Italy and arguably have some of Europe’s best players in Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham. Alongside the two superstars, Premier League aces Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Declan Rice also look set to play a big role in Germany.

The Three Lions have been a real threat in the last three major tournaments, so expectations appear to be high, and anything but another run to the final could be deemed a failure.