The 2024 European Championship will soon be upon us, with 24 countries preparing to do battle in their pursuit of the famous Henri Delaunay trophy.

Germany will be playing hosts and get the tournament underway against Scotland on Friday 14th June. In Group D, two European heavyweights in France and the Netherlands are set to do battle once again, with Austria and the winner of next week's play-off between Wales and Poland looking to spring a surprise on the biggest stage.

Euro 2024 Group D fixtures

Date Team vs Team Venue Sun 16th June, 2pm Play-off winner A vs Netherlands Volksparkstadion, Hamburg Mon 17th June, 8pm Austria vs France Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf Fri 21st June, 5pm Play-off winner A vs Austria Olympiastadion, Berlin Fri 21st June, 8pm Netherlands vs France Red Bull Arena, Leipzig Tue 25th June, 5pm Netherlands vs Austria Olympiastadion, Berlin Tue 25th June, 5pm France vs Play-off winner A Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

Netherlands

Manager Ronald Koeman Captain Virgil van Dijk Top scorer in qualifying Cody Gakpo, Calvin Stengs and Wout Weghorst (3) Route to the finals Group B runners-up, 18 points Previous best Winners (1988)

It is now 20 years since the Netherlands last reached the semi-finals of the European Championships, with several disappointments for the Oranje since then. They were knocked out in the quarter-finals at Euro 2008 and failed to make it past the group stages in 2012. Failure to qualify for Euro 2016 was a real shock, and they only managed to reach the round of 16 last time out.

However, with Ronald Koeman now back for a second stint in charge and preparing for his first European Championship campaign as manager, hopes could be higher for the Netherlands. Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is the standout name in the squad, but they also have some exciting youngsters in their ranks, including Jeremie Frimpong and Xavi Simons.

Austria

Manager Ralf Rangnick Captain David Alaba Top scorer in qualifying Marcel Sabitzer (4) Route to the finals Group F runners-up, 19 points Previous best Round of 16 (2020)

After previously failing to qualify for the tournament prior to 2008 (when they took part as co-hosts), Austria are now gearing up for their fourth European Championship campaign out of a possible five. Former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is the man tasked with looking to take Das Team out of Group D.

In qualifying, Austria conceded less than a goal a game and held Belgium to an away draw, while they also recorded a statement friendly win over Germany at the end of 2023. Real Madrid defender David Alaba, midfielders Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer and forward Marko Arnautovic are some of the more well-known names in the squad, so they could hold the key to Austria getting out of the group.

France

Manager Didier Deschamps Captain Kylian Mbappe Top scorer in qualifying Kylian Mbappe (9) Route to the finals Group B winners, 22 points Previous best Winners x2 (1984, 2000)

France have arguably been the most dominant country at recent major tournaments, reaching the European Championship final back in 2016, winning the World Cup in 2018 and again finding themselves in the World Cup final in 2022.

However, it is now more than 20 years since Les Bleus last won the Euros, and the man who lifted the Henri Delaunay trophy in Rotterdam was manager Didier Deschamps. He's preparing for his sixth major tournament in charge of his country and has a plethora of talent to pick from.

Superstar Kylian Mbappe will surely be key to France's pursuit of the title, and they also have a number of experienced heads to call upon, such as Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann.