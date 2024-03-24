A summer of football awaits as the European Championship arrives in Germany, three years on from the delayed Euro 2020 tournament won by Italy at Wembley Stadium.

Among those hoping to upset the favourites will be Belgium, who have long looked capable of winning a first major honour on paper without backing up their promise on the pitch.

They have been handed one of the kinder draws among the top seeds, with Slovakia and Romania two of their three confirmed opponents ahead of the play-offs’ conclusion next week. Ukraine are taking on Iceland on Tuesday for the final Group E berth, but how does the group stack up so far?

Euro 2024 Group E fixtures

Date Team vs Team Venue Mon 17th June, 2pm Romania vs Play-off winner B Allianz Arena, Munich Mon 17th June, 5pm Belgium vs Slovakia Waldstadion, Frankfurt Fri 21st June, 2pm Slovakia vs Play-off winner B Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf Sat 22nd June, 8pm Belgium vs Romania RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne Wed 26th June, 5pm Slovakia vs Romania Waldstadion, Frankfurt Wed 26th June, 5pm Play-off winner B vs Belgium MHPArena, Stuttgart

Belgium

Manager Domenico Tedesco Captain Kevin De Bruyne Top scorer in qualifying Romelu Lukaku (14) Route to the finals Group F winners, 20 points Previous best Runners-up (1980)

After exiting the World Cup at the group stage, Belgium are a team in need of an encouraging performance in Germany this summer.

With plenty of stars still at their disposal, there is every chance the Red Devils can go far - and even better their quarter-final run at Euro 2020.

They boast the top scorer in qualifying among their ranks in Romelu Lukaku, though the likes of Estonia and Azerbaijan won’t be anywhere near the Euros in June.

This tournament will certainly be a big test for manager Domenico Tedesco, who is tasked with improving on Roberto Martinez’s record in charge. Anything other than the quarters would be considered a huge disappointment.

Related Every new Euro 2024 home & away kit release so far Football FanCast has compiled a list of the latest Euro 2024 kit releases ahead of the competition this summer.

Slovakia

Manager Francesco Calzona Captain Milan Skriniar Top scorer in qualifying Lukas Haraslin (3) Route to the finals Group J runners-up, 22 points Previous best Winners (1976; as Czechoslovakia)

Slovakia are into their third consecutive European Championship, having qualified for every tournament since its expansion in 2016.

Having fallen short last time out, exiting as victims of a 5-0 demolition from Spain, they will look to at least repeat their exploits from eight years ago by making the knockout stages - and they may just fancy their chances in this group.

Managed by current Napoli boss Francesco Calzona, Slovakia’s roster has some well-known and experienced heads, which perhaps belies their status in European football. Skipper Milan Skriniar is the standout name, while Sparta Prague’s Lukas Haraslin could be one to watch if his form in qualifying is anything to go by.

Romania

Manager Edward Iordanescu Captain Nicolae Stanciu Top scorer in qualifying Denis Alibec, Valentin Mihaila, Nicolae Stanciu (3) Route to the finals Group I winners, 22 points Previous best Quarter-finals (2000)

Romania are back in the European Championship after missing out on the finals completely in 2021, largely thanks to an extremely impressive qualifying campaign that saw them seal their place ahead of Switzerland in Group I.

With three players topping the scoring charts and conceding just five times in ten group clashes, it seems as though this is a team greater than the sum of its parts.

While emulating the quarter-finalists of 2000 may be a bit of a stretch, this is an open group which could mean one of these less-fancied sides go far with a bit of luck.