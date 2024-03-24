Of all the groups drawn in this year’s European Championship, Group F is arguably one of the most enticing. It pits three countries who faced each other at Euro 2008 in a memorable group stage, which saw eventual semi-finalists Turkey coming from two goals down to advance at the Czech Republic’s expense.

2016 champions Portugal make this a heavyweight and potentially unpredictable group, with the trio being joined by possible Euros first-timers Georgia or Greece, who knocked out the Czechs and hosts Portugal on their way to winning Euro 2004.

Ahead of the play-offs next week, here is how the teams gearing up for battle this summer are shaping up.

Euro 2024 Group F fixtures

Date Team vs Team Venue Tue 18th June, 5pm Turkey vs Play-off winner C Westfalenstadion, Dortmund Tue 18th June, 8pm Portugal vs Czech Republic Red Bull Arena, Leipzig Sat 22nd June, 2pm Play-off winner C vs Czech Republic Volksparkstadion, Hamburg Sat 22nd June, 5pm Turkey vs Portugal Westfalenstadion, Dortmund Wed 26th June, 8pm Play-off winner C vs Portugal Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen Wed 26th June, 8pm Czech Republic vs Turkey Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

Turkey

Manager Vincenzo Montella Captain Hakan Calhanoglu Top scorer in qualifying Kerem Akturkoglu, Cenk Tosun (2) Route to the finals Group D winners, 17 points Previous best Semi-finals (2008)

Recently under new management, Turkey are a side that may carry some unpredictability about them this summer. Tipped as dark horses by many for the previous tournament, they vastly underperformed, losing all three of their group games.

But qualification as group winners above Croatia and Euro 2020 group stage nemesis Wales hints at a potential renaissance in Germany this summer. Semi-finalists 16 years ago, they have produced the goods in the past, though whether the lack of a star striker makes their attack futile remains to be seen.

With former Italy striker Vincenzo Montella at the helm, perhaps they can surprise the continent once more.

Portugal

Manager Roberto Martinez Captain Cristiano Ronaldo Top scorer in qualifying Cristiano Ronaldo (10) Route to the finals Group J winners, 30 points Previous best Winners (2016)

It has been a faultless start for Roberto Martinez as Portugal boss, winning every single game so far.

Extending that record in the summer’s finals would be even more impressive, especially given that this is a nation without the best of group stage records - in spite of their 2016 triumph, during which they drew all of their group clashes.

As top seeds and boasting a perfect record in qualifying, Portugal will head into the tournament as favourites to advance, with Cristiano Ronaldo looking to stretch his record tally of goals at European Championships at what is surely his final Euros campaign - his sixth in total.

Czech Republic

Manager Ivan Hasek Captain Tomas Soucek Top scorer in qualifying Vaclav Cerny, Tomas Soucek (3) Route to the finals Group E runners-up, 15 points Previous best Winners (1976; as Czechoslovakia)

While Czech Republic boss Ivan Hasek has only been in the post since the beginning of the year, he got his reign off to a fine start last week with a friendly win over Norway, who failed to qualify for the finals.

Seeing off the threat of Poland to qualify as runners-up in Group E, the Czechs have the chance to go deep into this tournament once again, having shocked the Netherlands to make the last eight at Euro 2020, along with making the semi-finals in 2004 and being losing finalists in 1996.

Of course, the champions of 1976 will take some beating, but this is a nation that usually turns up at the Euros.