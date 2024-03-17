With Euro 2024 getting underway in Germany in just a few months, preparations will already be underway; players will already be going that extra mile and managers will be keeping a watchful eye.

Ahead of what is likely to be an action-packed tournament, the pressure will be on the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Gareth Southgate and Didier Deschamps to get performances out of their sides. But based on win percentage, they're not the only ones to watch. With that in mind, Football FanCast has ranked every Euro 2024 manager on that very metric, as you can see below.

All information correct as of 15th March 2024.

21 Ivan Hasek (Czech Republic)

n/a

Unfortunate to be bottom of this list is Ivan Hasek, who is yet to take charge of a game for the Czech Republic. Having been appointed back in January, Hasek will have the task of guiding his country through Group F, where they will face 2016 winners Portugal, Turkey and one other opponent who will enter courtesy of the qualifiers. He will hope that by the end of the tournament, his ranking on this list is slightly higher.

20 Julian Nagelsmann (Germany)

25% win rate

After four games in charge of Germany, Nagelsmann's record is disappointing. He has overseen just one victory during those games, which came in a 3-1 win over the United States.

Aside from that win, the former Bayern Munich boss has suffered defeats against Austria and Turkey, whilst also drawing 2-2 against Mexico in a frustrating start for a talented manager. The pressure will now be on to perform in charge of the host country at the Euros.

19 Murat Yakin (Switzerland)

43.3% win rate

As Switzerland look to make amends for their poor showing in previous tournaments from the team often dubbed the dark horses of a competition, Murat Yakin will be the man in the dugout. The 49-year-old, appointed in August of 2021, has 13 wins in an inconsistent 30-game spell to date. Yakin will have to guide Switzerland out of Group A against Scotland, Germany and Hungary.

18 Edward Iordanescu (Romania)

45% win rate

Up against Belgium and Slovakia, Edward Iordanescu will be the man tasked with pulling off an upset in charge of Romania at the Euros in Germany this summer. The manager has a record of 9 wins in 20 during his time in charge of the national team, qualifying top of their group ahead of Switzerland.

He faces a tough job this summer, but given that Iordenescu has won almost half his games in charge, a Group E upset could be on the cards.

17 Matjaz Kek (Slovenia)

49% win rate

Ahead of what should prove to be a tight Group C up against Serbia, Denmark and England, Slovenia are in good stead to reach the knockout phase in Germany this summer, with Matjaz Kek's record of winning almost half of his 51 games in charge a boost towards that. Kek will hope to see that record improve even further on the big stage.

16 Marco Rossi (Hungary)

49.2% win rate

After 59 games, Marco Rossi's record as Hungary manager - sitting at 29 wins, 14 draws and 16 losses - is one he'll be hoping to improve on this summer. With the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai to call on, Hungary could yet cause some upsets up against hosts Germany, as well as Scotland and Switzerland in Group A, especially given Germany's recent record ahead of the tournament.

15 Luciano Spalletti (Italy)

50% win rate

Luciano Spalletti has the tough task of following in the footsteps of Roberto Mancini, who guided his country to glory at Euro 2020 by defeating England in the final at Wembley. With plenty of experience under his belt, we may well see Italy back at their best and vying for a second consecutive victory on this stage.

However, results have been far from consistent since their Euros victory, and were pushed all the way by play-off contenders Ukraine in qualifying.

14 Francesco Calzona (Slovakia)

50% win rate

Still awaiting their final Group E opponents, Slovakia will square off against Belgium and Romania in Germany this summer, where they will hope to upset the favourites and sail through to the knockout stage. In charge of that task will be Francesco Calzona, who has enjoyed a decent record during his two-year stay. So far, that record has included seven wins, four draws and three defeats, along with qualification for a first Euros finals since 2000.

13 Steve Clarke (Scotland)

51% win rate

Competing in just their fourth Euros in their history, Scotland and Steve Clarke will be up against Germany, Hungary and Switzerland in Group A as they look to advance to the knockout stages for the first time. With Clarke winning just over half of his 51 games in charge, improving that this summer may not be out of the question.

12 Zlatko Dalic (Croatia)

55% win rate

Croatia are never a side to rule out when it comes to causing some upsets, having nearly gone all the way in successive World Cups. Perhaps the underdogs once again this time around, Croatia must find a way past Italy, Spain and Albania in Group B to advance into the knockout stages. In charge of that attempt will be Zlatko Dalic, who has won over half of his 80 games at the helm.

11 Sylvinho (Albania)

55.6% win rate

Perhaps a surprise entrant this high on the list is Sylvinho. Granted, he has only had nine games in charge of Albania, but he boasts an impressive record, having won five of those games in a solid start to his tenure ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany, where his side will be in Group B with Spain, Italy and Croatia.

10 Ralf Rangnick (Austria)

55.6% win rate

Looking to restore his reputation somewhat after a tricky spell at Manchester United a couple of years ago, Ralf Rangnick will take to the big stage once again in charge of Austria. With 10 wins in 18 games, Austria could yet restore the manager back to where he previously stood. To do that, however, they will have to find a way past former holders France and Netherlands in a difficult Group D.

9 Ronald Koeman (Netherlands)

56.7% win rate

After a World Cup campaign that ultimately ended in heartbreak courtesy of Lionel Messi and Argentina, the Netherlands will go again at the Euros this summer. With Ronald Koeman at the helm for a second time, they remain a difficult side to predict, with the Oranje losing as many games (4) in the manager's current spell as they did in his initial 20-match stint.

8 Dragan Stojkovic (Serbia)

57.1% win rate

Dragan Stojkovic's Serbia will come up against England, Denmark and Slovenia in Group C whilst boasting an impressive record during his time in charge. In 35 games, he's picked up a more than respectable 20 wins, though Serbia may well be the underdogs in Germany.

But with three teams potentially making it through from the group, there is every chance Stojkovic and Serbia can improve their record this summer.

7 Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark)

63% win rate

Denmark won the hearts of the football world at Euro 2020 when they rallied to make the semi-finals without star midfielder Christian Eriksen. Now, three years later, with the Manchester United midfielder likely back in the squad for a European Championship following an incredible comeback, the Danes could cause plenty of upsets under the guidance of Kasper Hjulmand once again. The manager boasts an impressive 63% win rate as he closes in on 50 games in charge.

6 Gareth Southgate (England)

64.8% win rate

A manager who divides opinions, the pressure is on Gareth Southgate to guide England to a piece of silverware, having fallen at the final hurdle at Euro 2020. His record of 59 wins in 91 speaks for itself, however, and hands the Three Lions plenty of hope ahead of the tournament, in which they'll face Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in Group C.

5 Didier Deschamps (France)

65.1% win rate

If anyone knows how to win silverware on the international stage, it is Didier Deschamps. The France boss won both the World Cup and European Championship as a player, before becoming a world champion as manager of Les Bleus in 2018. He also led France to the Euros final in 2016. With nearly 150 games in charge of France, he enters the tournament as the competition's most experienced boss.

4 Vincenzo Montella (Turkey)

75% win rate

Looking to make up for Turkey's poor showing at Euro 2020 when they were many fans' dark horses, Vincenzo Montella entered the final international break for Euro 2024 having won all bar one of his four games to date. Semi-finalists in 2008, Turkey are up against Portugal and the Czech Republic in Group F as they face a tough task to reach the last 16.

3 Domenico Tedesco (Belgium)

80% win rate

Tasked with doing what Roberto Martinez couldn't by taking Belgium to international glory, Domenico Tedesco has certainly got off to a good start with eight wins in ten as Red Devils boss. Following on from the country's golden generation, Tedesco will hope to see the likes of Jeremy Doku emerge as new heroes up against Slovakia and Romania in Group E.

2 Luis de la Fuente (Spain)

90% win rate

Like Tedesco, Luis de la Fuente had a tough act to follow in Luis Enrique, but he has so far had great success, getting the best out of the likes of Alvaro Morata. Ahead of Euro 2024, the new manager's record is almost perfect - with their only defeat since being knocked out of the 2022 World Cup coming at the hands of Scott McTominay and Scotland.