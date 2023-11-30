The international break is an often disliked bugbear for many fans of the top European leagues. However, when the dead-rubbers are out of the way and we get to the business end of proceedings, the permutations are looked up and studied.

So, now that regular club football has returned once more - Football FanCast has recapped everything involving Euro 2024, which includes who’s through and who’s not, and following the recent draw made by UEFA, how the play-off competition works out for all involved in the three 'paths'.

How Euro 2024 works

At this tournament, being held by three-time champions Germany next year, there are ten host cities. These will see action with the beginning of the tournament on 14th June at the Munich Football Arena (or Allianz Arena).

Related Ranking the ten biggest upsets at the European Championships With Euro 2024 fast approaching, Football FanCast has created a list of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history...

Before tournament action begins, the draw for group placings takes place in Hamburg on Saturday 2nd December. As the host nation, Germany are seeded in Group A and will occupy position A1.

2024’s format will be the same as Euro 2020. The top two in each of the six final tournament groups will proceed to the round of 16, along with the four best third-placed finishers.

Teams that have qualified for Euro 2024

Since Euro 2024 qualifiers initially kicked off in March 2023, the formative 53 UEFA member associations have been whittled down to 20 (plus the hosts, Germany).

The seeding for the final tournament has also been determined, with England squeezing into Pot 1 thanks to their qualifying record. Fellow heavyweights Portugal, France, Spain and Belgium are all also seeded, while the three play-off winners will join holders Italy in Pot 4.

The qualified teams are as follows:

Teams Qualified as Date Qualified Previous appearances Germany Host 27 September 2018 13 Belgium Group F winner 13 October 2023 6 France Group B winner 13 October 2023 10 Portugal Group J winner 13 October 2023 8 Scotland Group A runner-up 15 October 2023 3 Spain Group A winner 15 October 2023 11 Turkey Group D winner 15 October 2023 5 Austria Group F runner-up 16 October 2023 3 England Group C winner 17 October 2023 10 Hungary Group G winner 16 November 2023 4 Slovakia Group J runner-up 16 November 2023 5 Albania Group E winner 17 November 2023 1 Denmark Group H winner 17 November 2023 9 Netherlands Group B runner-up 18 November 2023 10 Romania Group I winner 18 November 2023 5 Switzerland Group I runner-up 18 November 2023 5 Serbia Group G runner-up 19 November 2023 5 Czech Republic Group E runner-up 20 November 2023 10 Italy Group C runner-up 20 November 2023 10 Slovenia Group H runner-up 20 November 2023 1 Croatia Group D runner-up 21 November 2023 6

Euro 2024 qualifying procedure

For the rest of the competing teams that have yet to qualify, there’s no reason to despair – as this competition has play-off places where the countries in limbo can find reprieve. Playing a part in this are the team’s results and standings from the Nations League group games played last year.

The 12 play-off participants have been split into three paths comprising of four teams each. In each path, there will be two single-leg semi-finals on 21st March, with the winners progressing to a one-off final on 26th March.

Related Ranking 10 greatest goals in the history of the European Championship FFC brings you 10 of the greatest goals to be scored in the history of the European Championship.

The play-off 'paths' depend on nations' respective performances in their Nations League division, with the best-placed teams granted an automatic play-off berth if they were unable to qualify through the regular qualifying group phase.

Path C: Georgia, Greece and Kazakhstan were all assured of a play-off place after winning their Nations League C groups. However, due to Turkey qualifying for the final tournament outright, their play-off spot went to the best-performing League C team who didn't qualify, which was Luxembourg.

Therefore, one of these teams will qualify for the tournament:

Date Home team vs Away team Venue 21st March Georgia vs Luxembourg Tbilisi 21st March Greece vs Kazakhstan Athens 26th March Winner Match 1 vs Winner Match 2 Tbilisi/Luxembourg City

Path B: The teams in Path B were determined by a draw, due to there only being two teams advancing to the play-offs from Path A. As winners of their Nations League groups, Israel and Bosnia & Herzegovina were guaranteed home semi-final slots. The three best-performing League B teams from the Nations League who failed to qualify automatically (Finland, Ukraine and Iceland) were drawn to decide who will face League B opponents, and who will fill the slot in Path A.

The remaining League A slot was taken up by the highest-ranked League D side, Estonia.

Date Home team vs Away team Venue 21st March Israel vs Iceland To be decided 21st March Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Ukraine Zenica 26th March Winner Match 1 vs Winner Match 2 Zenica/TBD

Path A: As explained above, the four slots in Path A's play-off route were taken up by the two League A nations who failed to qualify (Poland and Wales), League D's leading team (Estonia) and the remaining League B side (Finland).

The former two were guaranteed home semis, while Wales and Finland were handed the prospect of a home final following a separate draw.

Date Home team vs Away team Venue 21st March Wales vs Finland Cardiff 21st March Poland vs Estonia Warsaw 26th March Winner Match 1 vs Winner Match 2 Cardiff/Helsinki