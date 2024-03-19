Quick Links

As the countdown to Euro 2024 ticks away, the football world turns its eyes toward the impending squad announcements. Indeed, players from all over Europe have been working tirelessly to try and book their place on the plane to Germany, but there are only 23 spots up for grab this year, so some won't be so lucky.

March's international break hands managers one last look at their squads before the end of the regular season, with most teams likely to be ready ahead of the June internationals that precede this summer's tournament.

UEFA states that the tournament squads must be confirmed by 7th June 2024, which is seven days before the start of the opening game between Germany and Scotland.

european-championship-trophy
Related
Euro 2024 Complete Guide: Dates, location, table, fixtures, stadiums, odds & more
Football FanCast has put together a guide for all things Euro 2024, with venues, fixtures, tables, stadiums and more all covered here.

With that being said, we are compiling a list of all the confirmed Euro 2024 squads, so you can keep up to date with things and see who you may want to include in your fantasy football teams...

Group A

Germany Euro 2024 squad

germany-euro-2024-squad-announcement

Germany's squad will appear here once it has been confirmed.

Scotland Euro 2024 squad

scotland-euro-2024-squad-announcement

Scotland's squad will appear here once it has been confirmed.

Hungary Euro 2024 squad

hungary-euro-2024-squad-announcement

Hungary's squad will appear here once it has been confirmed.

Switzerland Euro 2024 squad

switzerland-euro-2024-squad-announcement

Switzerland's squad will appear here once it has been confirmed.

Group B

Spain Euro 2024 squad

spain-euro-2024-squad-announcement

Spain's squad will appear here once it has been confirmed.

Croatia Euro 2024 squad

croatia-euro-2024-squad-announcement

Croatia's squad will appear here once it has been confirmed.

Italy Euro 2024 squad

italy-euro-2024-squad-announcement

Italy's squad will appear here once it has been confirmed.

Albania Euro 2024 squad

albania-euro-2024-squad-announcement

Albania's squad will appear here once it has been confirmed.

Group C

Slovenia Euro 2024 squad

slovenia-euro-2024-squad-announcement

Slovenia's squad will appear here once it has been confirmed.

Denmark Euro 2024 squad

denmark-euro-2024-squad-announcement

Denmark's squad will appear here once it has been confirmed.

Serbia Euro 2024 squad

serbia-euro-2024-squad-announcement

Serbia's squad will appear here once it has been confirmed.

England Euro 2024 squad

england-euro-2024-squad-announcement

England's squad will appear here once it has been confirmed.

Group D

Netherlands Euro 2024 squad

netherlands-euro-2024-squad-announcement

The Netherlands' squad will appear here once it has been confirmed.

Austria Euro 2024 squad

austria-euro-2024-squad-announcement

Austria's squad will appear here once it has been confirmed.

France Euro 2024 squad

france-euro-2024-squad-announcement

France's squad will appear here once it has been confirmed.

Group E

Belgium Euro 2024 squad

belgium-euro-2024-squad-announcement

Belgium's squad will appear here once it has been confirmed.

Slovakia Euro 2024 squad

slovakia-euro-2024-squad-announcement

Slovakia's squad will appear here once it has been confirmed.

Romania Euro 2024 squad

romania-euro-2024-squad-announcement

Romania's squad will appear here once it has been confirmed.

Group F

Turkey Euro 2024 squad

turkey-euro-2024-squad-announcement

Turkey's squad will appear here once it has been confirmed.

Portugal Euro 2024 squad

portugal-euro-2024-squad-announcement

Portugal's squad will appear here once it has been confirmed.

Czech Republic Euro 2024 squad

czech-republic-euro-2024-squad-announcement

The Czech Republic's squad will appear here once it has been confirmed.