Euro 2024 in Germany is right around the corner. The very pinnacle of international European football, some of the biggest names in football will be vying for the trophy.

Such an important occasion needs some important venues. Fortunately, Germany has great stadiums in abundance.

Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne and Kylian Mbappe are just a few names that will be looking to make history when it all kicks off on 14th June in Munich.

Here is everything you'll need to know about where the football will be played, courtesy of us here at Football FanCast.

Olympiastadion, Berlin

Games hosting: Group stages x3, round of 16, quarter-final, final

Name Olympiastadion Berlin City Berlin Capacity 74,475 Home Team Hertha BSC Open Since 1936

Berlin's Olympiastadion is one of the most iconic sports venues in Germany and will play a significant role in EURO 2024. It is located in the capital city, Berlin, and has a rich history dating back to its opening in 1936. With a capacity of 74,475, the stadium is the home of Hertha BSC, one of the city's top clubs.

The stadium has hosted numerous significant events in the past, including the 2006 FIFA World Cup final. During EURO 2024, Olympiastadion Berlin will host three group stage matches, a round of 16 game, a quarter-final, and, most notably, the final of the tournament.

Olympiastadion Berlin is situated in the Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf district of Berlin. The city's rich history, cultural diversity, and vibrant atmosphere make it an ideal host for the UEFA European Championship. Fans visiting the stadium can explore the city's many attractions, such as the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin Wall Memorial, and the beautiful Tiergarten Park.

Confirmed matches: Spain v Croatia, Play-off winner A v Austria, Netherlands v Austria

Allianz Arena, Munich

Games hosting: Group stages x4, round of 16, semi-final

Name Football Arena Munich (Allianz Arena) City Munich Capacity 70,000 Home Team Bayern Munich Open Since 2005

The Football Arena Munich, also known as Allianz Arena, is located in the city of Munich. It serves as the home ground for the nation's biggest club, Bayern Munich, and boasts a capacity of over 75,000. Opened in 2005, this modern stadium is a state-of-the-art facility equipped with innovative technology and an iconic illuminated exterior.

Despite being so new, this stadium has a rich international football history of hosting matches at significant football events, including the 2006 FIFA World Cup. During EURO 2024, it will host four group stage matches, a last-16 game and a semi-final. The Football Arena Munich promises to provide an electrifying atmosphere for fans of whichever nations play there.

Munich is not just a football-loving city, but also a cultural and economic hub. It offers a blend of historical landmarks, including Nymphenburg Palace, Marienplatz, and the vibrant Viktualienmarkt. Visitors to Munich can also savour the city's world-famous beer gardens and cuisine.

Confirmed matches: Germany v Scotland, Romania v Play-off winner B, Slovenia v Serbia, Denmark v Serbia

RB Arena, Leipzig

Games hosting: Group stages x3, round of 16

Name RB Arena City Leipzig Capacity 41,122 Home Team RB Leipzig Opened 2010

RB Arena, located in the heart of Leipzig, is the home stadium of RB Leipzig. Although they're a young club, their stadium is fantastic. With a capacity of over 41,122, this modern stadium opened its doors in 2010. RB Arena is a striking venue known for its passionate and vocal fanbase.

For EURO 2024, RB Arena will host three group matches and a round-of-16 game. The city of Leipzig, with its rich cultural heritage and architectural marvels, will provide a delightful backdrop for the tournament.

Leipzig might not be as well-known as Berlin or Munich, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to do. The city offers historic charm with landmarks like the Old Town Hall and St. Thomas Church. Enjoy coffee culture, savour Saxon cuisine, and experience the city's vibrant nightlife, making it a diverse and lively destination.

Confirmed matches: Portugal v Czechia, Netherlands v France, Croatia v Italy

Hamburg Arena, Hamburg

Games hosting: Group stages x4, quarter-final

Name Hamburg Arena (Volksparkstadion) City Hamburg Capacity 57,000 Home Team Hamburger SV Open Since 1953

Hamburg Arena, also known as Volksparkstadion, is home to Hamburger SV, and a stadium with a capacity of 57,000. It has been open since 1953, but was heavily renovated in 1998, and has since witnessed thrilling football encounters. EURO 2024 will see the stadium host four group matches and a quarter-final.

In recent years, Hamburg have fallen off a little bit. They're currently in the German second division, following heartbreak on the last day of the 2022/23 season that saw them fail to get promoted. Despite that, they're still one of the best-supported clubs in the country, and their stadium shows that.

Hamburg, known for its bustling port and maritime history, offers visitors a unique experience. Attractions like the Elbphilharmonie, Miniatur Wunderland and the historic Warehouse District (Speicherstadt) make it a diverse and exciting destination.

Confirmed matches: Play-off winner A v Netherlands, Croatia v Albania, Play-off winner C v Czechia, Czechia v Turkey

Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

Games hosting: Group stages x3, round of 16

Name Arena AufSchalke City Gelsenkirchen Capacity 50,000 Home Team Schalke 04 Open Since 2001

Arena AufSchalke, situated in Gelsenkirchen, is home to the Bundesliga club FC Schalke 04. With a capacity of over 50,000, it's been a landmark in German football since its opening in 2001. Schalke may be struggling, but this stadium has a big history in tournaments like the Champions League, with 2004's final taking place here.

Gelsenkirchen, a city in the Ruhr area, is known for its industrial history and has transformed into a dynamic and modern urban centre. The Arena AufSchalke will offer an electric atmosphere for EURO 2024, hosting three group stage matches and a round-of-16 game.

Confirmed matches: Serbia v England, Spain v Italy, Play-off winner C v Portugal

Stadion Cologne, Cologne

Games hosting: Group stages x4, round of 16

Name Stadion Cologne (RheinEnergieStadion) City Cologne Capacity 50,000 Home Team FC Koln Open Since 1923

Stadion Cologne is the home of 1. FC Köln. With a capacity of 50,000, this historic stadium in a historic city opened in 1923 and was renovated in 2004. It is without a doubt a prominent football venue in Germany.

The city of Cologne, known for its stunning cathedral, Köln Dom, and vibrant cultural scene, offers a unique experience for visitors.

For EURO 2024, Cologne Stadium will host four group stage matches and a round-of-16 game. Football fans can expect a fantastic atmosphere in this historic city.

Confirmed matches: Hungary v Switzerland, Scotland v Switzerland, Belgium v Romania, England v Slovenia

Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart

Games hosting: Group stages x4, quarter-final

Name Stuttgart Arena (MHP Arena) City Stuttgart Capacity 54,000 Home Team VfB Stuttgart Open Since 1933

The home stadium of VfB Stuttgart has a capacity of around 54,000. This historic venue has been a prominent part of the city's sports landscape since its opening in 1933. The stadium has hosted various significant football matches and events over the years.

Stuttgart, known for its lush parks and vineyards, offers visitors a unique blend of nature and culture. EURO 2024 matches hosted at the Stuttgart Arena will include four group matches and a quarter-final, promising an exciting football atmosphere in this picturesque city.

Confirmed matches: Slovenia v Denmark, Germany v Hungary, Scotland v Hungary, Play-off winner B v Belgium

Westfalenstadion, Dortmund

Games hosting: Group stages x4, round of 16, semi-final

Name BVB Stadion (Westfalenstadion) City Dortmund Capacity 66,000 Home Team Borussia Dortmund Open Since 1974

Home to Borussia Dortmund and the world-famous Yellow Wall, the Westfalenstadion boasts a capacity of 66,000 and has been welcoming passionate football fans since 1974. It's a stadium steeped in history, having previously hosted matches at two World Cups.

Dortmund, with its bustling atmosphere and vibrant cultural scene, is a football-loving city that will provide an exceptional backdrop for EURO 2024. The BVB Stadion Dortmund will be a hub of excitement, hosting three group stage matches, a round-of-16 game, and a semi-final.

Confirmed matches: Italy v Albania, Turkey v Play-off winner C, Turkey v Portugal, France v Play-off winner A

Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt

Games hosting: Group stages x4, round of 16

Name Frankfurt Arena (Waldstadion) City Frankfurt Capacity 46,000 Home Team Eintracht Frankfurt Open Since 1925

Eintracht Frankfurt are lucky enough to play their football at the beautiful Waldstadion. It's a historic stadium with a capacity of 46,000. Opened in 1925, it holds a special place in the hearts of local fans. Frankfurt, known for its financial district and cultural attractions, is a vibrant city that perfectly complements the tournament's spirit.

For EURO 2024, Frankfurt Arena will host three group matches and a round-of-16 game. It will host England's crunch clash with Denmark on 21st June.

Confirmed matches: Belgium v Slovakia, Denmark v England, Switzerland v Germany, Slovakia v Romania

Düsseldorf Arena, Düsseldorf

Games hosting: Group stages x4, round of 16, quarter-final

Name Düsseldorf Arena City Düsseldorf Capacity 47,000 Home Team Fortuna Düsseldorf Open Since 2004

Düsseldorf Arena, home to Fortuna Düsseldorf, is a modern stadium with a capacity of 47,000. Opened in 2004, it offers state-of-the-art facilities for players and fans.

A city known for its fashion and art scenes, Dusseldorf provides an elegant and cultural backdrop for EURO 2024. The Düsseldorf Arena will be the stage for three group stage matches, a last-16 game and a semi-final, promising a thrilling experience for football enthusiasts.

Confirmed matches: Austria v France, Slovakia v Play-off winner B, Albania v Spain

There you have it, all you need to know about every stadium that will play a part in the Euro 2024. Germany haven't hosted an international tournament (at least by themselves) since the World Cup in 2006 - a competition that turned out to be a lot of fun.

Euro 2024 promises to be a great tournament.