A Europa League club are now expected to sign a Leeds United player this summer, with a deal potentially set to amount to just £5m, according to a report.

Leeds' summer transfer plans

With promotion from the Championship now looking increasingly likely, Leeds have started to make plans for the summer transfer window, and they are looking to strengthen their squad in a number of different areas.

Amid doubts about Illan Meslier, there is a feeling the Whites could trigger the relegation release clause in Aaron Ramsdale's Southampton contract, while they also "really like" Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi, who is now open to a move.

Should Daniel Farke's side go all the way and achieve promotion to the Premier League, they could make a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Manor Solomon on a permanent basis, with Southampton striker Cameron Archer also of interest.

If a return to the Premier League is secured, Farke will be tasked with strengthening his squad, which means there may have to be some departures to help fund the manager's summer transfer business.

According to a report from SportBILD (via Sport Witness), Eintracht Frankfurt are now expected to sign Rasmus Kristensen on a permanent basis at the end of the season, at which point his loan spell at the German club comes to an end.

The Europa League side are planning for next season with Kristensen in mind, and there is a feeling they will be able to get a deal done on the cheap.

When Frankfurt initially agreed to sign the defender on loan, they agreed a purchase clause of €15m (£12m), but they are now hoping to sign him for around €6m (£5m).