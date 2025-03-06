Celtic are set to receive more than £3m in a permanent Parkhead exit for one player this summer, it has been claimed.

Celtic transfer rumours

The Hoops are on course to seal yet another Scottish Premiership title, with Brendan Rodgers' side building a 16-point lead at the top of the table ahead of rivals Rangers.

However, despite Celtic’s dominance, Rodgers and those behind the scenes in Glasgow are already looking to the summer transfer window to bolster the first-team squad.

Celtic's next 5 fixtures Competition Date Celtic vs Hibernian Scottish Cup March 9 Celtic vs Rangers Scottish Premiership March 16 Celtic vs Hearts Scottish Premiership March 29 St Johnstone vs Celtic Scottish Premiership April 6 Celtic vs Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership April 12

It has been claimed that Celtic are confident of signing Lennon Miller from Motherwell and could even cash in on Reo Hatate to make room for the 18-year-old.

Elsewhere, suggestions of a permanent deal for Celtic loanee Jeffrey Schlupp have been mentioned, with the Crystal Palace man out of contract at Selhurst Park in the summer.

Pundit Michael Stewart recently said: "From Jeffrey Schlupp’s perspective, oh my word. You are sitting on your backside doing nothing at Crystal Palace. Or, you are up at Celtic playing in games like against Bayern Munich and potentially winning things. Enjoying your football. Come the summer, I would imagine that Celtic will put a deal in place to try and sign him. His decision is ‘what better option are you going to get?’.

"You might not be playing every week, but as you see with Celtic, there are so many games. He will play a good chunk of games if he were to sign on."