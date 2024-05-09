The Europa League may well play second fiddle to the Champions League as the pinnacle of club football across the continent, however, the major tournament, previously known as the UEFA Cup, still holds plenty of interest. But who is the top goalscorer of all time in the club competition?

All information correct as of 7th May 2024.

Europa League top goalscorers of all time Rank Player Goals 1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 34 2 Henrik Larsson 31 =3 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 30 =3 Radamel Falcao 30 5 Dieter Muller 29 6 Romelu Lukaku 27 7 Aritz Aduriz 26 =8 Edin Dzeko 25 =8 Shota Arveladze 25 =8 Alessandro Altobelli 25 =11 Munas Dabbur 24 =11 Kevin Gameiro 24 =13 Dimitrios Salpingidis 23 =13 Vagner Love 23 =13 Jupp Heynckes 23 =16 Dennis Bergkamp 22 =16 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 22 =16 Alexandre Lacazette 22 =16 Martin Chivers 22 =16 Jurgen Klinsmann 22

10 Alessandro Altobelli

25 goals

A 1982 World Cup winner with Italy, forward Alessandro Altobelli spent his entire club career in his native country, representing two of Serie A’s biggest clubs in Juventus and Inter.

Best known for his time with Inter, Altobelli scored all but four of his goals in Europe for the Nerazzurri but never won a major European trophy.

9 Shota Arveladze

25 goals

Shota Arveladze represented five clubs in the UEFA Cup - Dinamo Tbilisi, Trabzonspor, Ajax, Rangers and AZ Alkmaar - scoring 25 goals in 41 appearances.

The Georgian record goalscorer has since gone into management after retiring and even had a short spell in charge of Hull City back in 2022.

8 Edin Dzeko

25 goals

Still plying his trade at the age of 38, Edin Dzeko is currently on the books with Fenerbahce after previous spells with Wolfsburg, Manchester City, AS Roma and Inter.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina record scorer and appearance-maker has played 48 games in the Europa League across eight seasons, scoring 25 goals.

7 Aritz Aduriz

26 goals

Aritz Aduriz scored all of his 26 goals in Europe for Athletic Bilbao between 2012 and 2020, with the Spaniard returning for his third spell with the club.

The striker was even the Europa League's top scorer in 2015/16 and joint-top scorer in 2017/18, however, he never managed to win the competition.

6 Romelu Lukaku

27 goals

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has represented Anderlecht, Everton, Inter and AS Roma in the Europa League, scoring 27 goals in 45 games.

Lukaku finished as a runner-up with Inter in 2019/20 and the 30-year-old may have his eye on climbing this individual goalscoring leaderboard before he retires, not to mention picking up a winners' medal.

5 Dieter Muller

29 goals

A prolific finisher in front of goal during his playing days, scoring just under 350 career goals, former striker Dieter Muller spent the best of his playing days with FC Koln and Bordeaux, winning league titles in Germany and France during the 1970s and 1980s.

Muller also plied his trade in Europe but never lifted a UEFA Cup, despite scoring 29 goals in 36 appearances.

4 Radamel Falcao

30 goals

Radamel Falcao has only played 31 games in the Europa League, so his tally of 30 goals is quite the record. The Colombian lifted the trophy in 2011 with FC Porto and in 2012 with Atletico Madrid.

He arguably hit his peak in Europe between 2010 and 2012, becoming the Europa League's top scorer in separate seasons for Porto and Atleti.

3 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar

30 goals

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar played in the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Germany during his career, scoring 367 goals in 665 club appearances.

The Dutch forward turned out in the Europa League for three different clubs and scored 30 times in 50 appearances, but like many on the list, he never got his hands on the trophy.

2 Henrik Larsson

31 goals

Henrik Larsson was top of the goalscoring charts for a number of years, with the Swedish legend representing three different clubs in the UEFA Cup, netting 31 times in 45 games.

Over a third of those goals actually came in the 2002/03 UEFA Cup campaign for Celtic, with Larsson playing a starring role in taking the Hoops all the way to the final.

1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

34 goals

Top of the charts now is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has represented Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Barcelona and Marseille in the Europa League.

The Gabon international came close to lifting the trophy in 2018/19 with the Gunners, losing in the final to Chelsea. However, Aubameyang was named in the Team of the Tournament after scoring eight goals in 12 games. He took over at the top following an impressive individual campaign in 2023/24, hitting double figures for Marseille in the competition.