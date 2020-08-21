Sevilla v Inter Milan: Europa League Final 2020 – all you need to know

The Europa League final will be contested on Friday night at 20:00, between record winners Sevilla and Inter Milan in Cologne, Germany.

Sevilla are record winners of the European competition, having won it five times, and Inter Milan are joint-second winners of the trophy with three to their name. The Spanish side last won it in 2016 as they triumphed against Liverpool to win their third consecutive Europa League trophy. On the other hand, Inter where last successful back in 1998.

UEFA rank Sevilla 8th in their list of top European teams, and Inter are ranked much lower in 33rd. This is despite the fact Sevilla finished their LaLiga campaign in fourth and Inter narrowly missed out on the Serie A title as runners-up.

Both clubs are on hot form, Sevilla have won four of their last five games, whereas Inter have won all five. The Spaniards have had a tough run-up to the final after finishing as winners of Group A. They have defeated CFR Cluj, Roma, Wolves, and most recently triumphed against Manchester United as 2-1 winners in the semi-final.

Inter have had a slightly easier run of matches, but nevertheless deserve to be in the final. They entered the competition in the Round of 32 after crashing out of the Champions League group stage. They first came up against Ludogorets, then Getafe before winning 2-1 against Bayer Leverkusen in the quarter-final and thrashing Shakhtar 5-0 in the semis.

Last season both clubs were knocked out of the competition in the Round of 16. Sevilla have never lost a Europa League or UEFA Cup Final, though Inter have in the past.

This will be a very competitive and tough games for both teams. Sevilla are 20 games unbeaten in all competitions, but can they stop the ‘Lu-La’ attacking partnership of Inter’s with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez in the form of their lives – scoring a combined 54 goals this season. Spectators are certainly in for a treat as this promises to be one of the best Europa League finals in history.