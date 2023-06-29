Football as a sport is ever-increasing financially, but clubs are still shrewd in the transfer market, and this list will be showcasing just how shrewd the top clubs in Europe are when it comes to purchasing attackers.

For this list we will be working out each of the top 11 scorers across Europe this seasons Cost per goal, and ranking them based on least value to most value per goal, and some of these results will shock you.

10 Kylian Mbappe: £5.34m cost per goal

Kylian Mbappe enjoyed a fantastic campaign for both club and country, notching up 29 goals for the Parisian outfit and having a stellar World Cup, bringing home the golden boot.

However he falls bottom of this list due to his eye-watering £155m transfer fee that Paris Saint Germain paid AS Monaco for his signature back in 2018.

9 Victor Osimhen: £2.5m cost per goal

Victor Osimhen was the talisman behind Napoli’s first Scudetto win in 33 years, with his 26 goals for the club earning him the Serie A golden boot.

The masked forward sits in 10th place on this list however, with his £65m move from French side Lille in the summer of 2020 leading to a cost per goal of £2.5 million, which I’m sure to Napoli was worth every penny.

8 Robert Lewandowski: £1.69 million cost per goal

Robert Lewandowski enjoyed a very successful first campaign in Spain, winning the La Liga title at the first time of asking, and producing 23 goals in 34 games.

The Polish international moved to Barcelona from Bayern Munich last summer for £38.7 million and therefore ended this campaign with a cost per goal of £1.69 million cost per goal, which is only good for ninth place on this list.

7 Erling Haaland: £1.41 million cost per goal

Erling Haaland is the winner of this seasons European golden boot, with his 36 goals this season six better than the runner-up could manage as the forward went on to win a historical treble in his first campaign with Manchester City.

Haaland sits eighth on this list however, with his £51 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund last summer leading to a cost per goal of £1.41 million.

6 Lautaro Martinez: £1.02 million cost per goal

Lautaro Martinez enjoyed a season of ups and downs, from winning the World Cup with Argentina to falling at the final hurdle in the Champions League final against Manchester City. The Argentine still performed on an individual level this campaign, recording 21 goals for Inter Milan.

The forwards £21.5 million move from Racing Club in Argentina back in 2018 results in a seventh place finish on this list, and a cost per goal of £1.02 million.

5 Jonathan David: £971k cost per goal

The young Canadian striker is the second of four Ligue 1 players to grace this list, with his 24 goals in 37 appearances an impressive return for the 23-year-old, which may result in him getting a transfer this summer.

David joined current club Lille from Belgian outfit Gent in the summer of 2020 for a fee of £23.3 million, and is the first player to have a cost per goal of below £1m, falling just under the cusp at £971,000 cost per goal.

4 Lois Openda: £486k cost per goal

Openda was one of the biggest surprise packages of the season, with his incredible goal scoring exploits helping fire RC Lens to Champions League football just 3 seasons after their promotion from Ligue 2.

The Belgian joined the French side from Vitesse last summer for a fee of £10.2 million and therefore ended with a cost per goal of £486k.

3 Alexandre Lacazette: £0 cost per goal

The first of three players to have a cost per goal of £0, Lacazette sits third due to scoring the least amount of goals compared to the others.

The 32-year-old produced a remarkable campaign on his return to boyhood club Lyon, scoring 27 goals in 35 appearances, the joint highest return he’s managed in his career and 23 more than he scored in his final season in the Premier League with Arsenal.

2 Enner Valencia: £0 cost per goal

Enner Valencia was thrust back into the minds of a lot of football fans following his brace on the opening game of World Cup 2022. In the Turkish division however, Valencia produced an incredible season, with 29 goals in just 31 games.

It is the highest goalscoring season the Ecuadorian legend has ever produced, and incredible value for Fenerbache who picked up the forward on a free transfer three seasons ago, but it’s only good enough for second on this list.

1 Harry Kane: £0 cost per goal

Topping the list is England captain and Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane, who recorded the joint highest goalscoring season of his career with 30 goals, but missed out on the golden boot to Haaland. It is the second time in his career where he has scored 30+ goals and missed out on the golden boot, with Mohamed Salah beating him to it in 2017/18.

The Spurs academy graduate has topped this list a number of time, but should he depart the club this summer, may well not top this list again.