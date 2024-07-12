Whilst it's been a quiet summer so far on the incomings front, Celtic have now reportedly received their first offer from Atalanta to sign one of Brendan Rodgers' best players.

Celtic transfer news

There's no doubt that the Bhoys should feel confident about their current squad, given that they just won the Scottish Premiership for a third consecutive season, but with a new campaign just a month away, there may be some concerns over their lack of arrivals. So far, Celtic are yet to welcome a single addition, with their search to find a replacement for Joe Hart and land a permanent deal for Adam Idah reportedly ongoing.

Idah would be a particularly solid deal to kickstart a quiet summer for the Scottish champions, with his best form coming in a Celtic shirt last season and his goal sealing the Scottish Cup in dramatic fashion against Rangers. Reports suggest that Celtic are set to make an improved offer to sign the Norwich striker, but as one attacking talent arrives, those in Glasgow could lose arguably Rodgers' best player.

According to reports relayed by Fabrizio Romano, Europa League winners Atalanta have made their first bid to sign Matt O'Riley from Celtic this summer, joining the race for the Dane's signature alongside the likes of Southampton and Leicester City. The Serie A club reportedly see O'Riley as an ideal replacement for Teun Koopmeiners, who has emerged as a target for Juventus this summer.

It remains to be seen just how much Atalanta have tabled to Celtic, but previous reports suggested that the Scottish giants value their midfielder at a hefty £30m this summer.

Why Celtic must keep "wonderful" O'Riley

Whilst it's likely an uphill battle, Celtic should do everything in their power to keep hold of O'Riley this summer and if they do sanction a sale, they must ensure that their price tag is matched. Given their low profile in the summer transfer window so far and how fast the new season is approaching, the Bhoys may not be well placed to find an adequate replacement against the clock, either, sparking further concerns.

Matt O'Riley Celtic stats in all competitions 2023/24 (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 49 Goals 19 Assists 18

It's no surprise that Rodgers was so full of praise for the Dane in an excellent campaign last time out, saying via Glasgow Live: "When I looked at his numbers and everything else I think I said to him you need to score more goals as he didn't do it enough. He was a bit like Jamesie Forrest when I first came into the club. He didn't score enough for the talent they had and I was looking at Matt from last season and his first goal was in February. You can't have that talent and be waiting that long.

"It is all about arriving in the areas and finding composure to finish. I really like him, his build-up play is good, he takes the ball, and he needs to work on his pressing and intensity but he is a wonderful footballer and he is a good guy as well."