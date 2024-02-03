With the festive period now a thing of the distant past, we are just a matter of months away from the start of the 2024 European Championship.

This year's tournament will be held in Germany, with the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin's stadia all playing host to games across the summer.

England will be hoping to end Gareth Southgate's tenure as England manager with their first major trophy since 1966, whereas France will be hoping to right their World Cup final defeat from 2022.

The teams are almost confirmed and the groups have been picked, and as we prepare for the tournament, Football FanCast has looked at the top 12 all-time goalscorers in EURO history.

For this list, players are ranked by overall goals at the tournament's finals, followed by number of appearances, penalties scored and minutes played where necessary.

All-time European Championship top scorers # Player Nation Goals 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 14 2 Michel Platini France 9 3 Alan Shearer England 7 4 Antoine Griezmann France 7 5 Ruud van Nistelrooy Netherlands 6 6 Patrick Kluivert Netherlands 6 7 Alvaro Morata Spain 6 8 Romelu Lukaku Belgium 6 9 Wayne Rooney England 6 10 Thierry Henry France 6 11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sweden 6 12 Nuno Gomes Portugal 6

12 Nuno Gomes (Portugal)

6 goals

Nuno Gomes: European Championship record Appearances 14 Goals 6 Tournaments played 2000, 2004, 2008 Best performance Semi-finals (Euro 2000)

The former Benfica - and one-time Blackburn Rovers - striker just sneaks his way onto our list at number 12. Of course, he has scored the same number of goals as some other players who feature later on in this list. However, Nuno Gomes has had more than his fair share of Euros matches.

He has scored six goals across 14 appearances in all, the majority of which came in Euro 2000 where he returned an impressive four goals across his five matches as Portugal made the semi-finals.

But following his first Euros tournament, Gomes was only able to provide a further two goals across nine further showings.

11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden)

6 goals

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: European Championship record Appearances 13 Goals 6 Tournaments played 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 Best performance Quarter-finals (Euro 2004)

From Nuno Gomes to one of the all-time greats in Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Sweden international will feature in a lot of goalscoring lists following a stunning domestic career.

And despite not playing for one of the international powerhouses, he makes this list. The legendary striker provided a steady return of two goals each at Euro 2004, 2008 and 2012.

However, he did not find the back of the net in Euro 2016 and was unable to feature at Euro 2020 as a result of a knee injury.

Despite his consistent form in front of goal, Ibrahimovic was unable to guide Sweden past the quarter-final stage, which they last reached at Euro 2004, losing on penalties to the Netherlands.

10 Thierry Henry (France)

6 goals

Thierry Henry: European Championship record Appearances 11 Goals 6 Tournaments played 2000, 2004, 2008 Best performance Winner (Euro 2000)

From one legend to another, Thierry Henry comes in on this list as the first player to actually get his hands on a winner's medal.

It was Euro 2000 - Henry's first taste of the tournament - where the former Arsenal striker was able to lift the trophy. And he certainly played his role in helping them to triumph.

Henry returned three goals in that tournament, including France's first goal in their 2-1 semi-final win over Nuno Gomes' Portugal.

9 Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

6 goals

Romelu Lukaku: European Championship record Appearances 10 Goals 6 Tournaments played 2016, 2020 Best performance Quarter-finals (Euro 2016 & Euro 2020)

Romelu Lukaku remains one of the players on this list who may yet improve their standing by the end of the tournament, the forward's Belgium side set to be heavy favourites in a group involving Slovakia and Romania.

Indeed, the AS Roma forward will be leading the line for the Red Devils this summer having netted 14 goals in their seven qualifying games.

Lukaku has only played in two Euros tournaments and the 2020 edition proved a fruitful one for the 30-year-old, who netted four times - including against the eventual winners, Italy.

8 Wayne Rooney (England)

6 goals

Wayne Rooney: European Championship record Appearances 10 Goals 6 Tournaments played 2004, 2012, 2016 Best performance Quarter-finals (Euro 2004 & Euro 2012)

The first entry for the Three Lions comes in the form of England's former all-time record goalscorer, Wayne Rooney. Although Rooney provided six goals, the furthest he reached was the quarter-finals.

Four of the former Manchester United star's goals came in his first tournament, Euro 2004. This tournament ended in disaster for the Englishman, however, as he was forced off in the quarter-final against Portugal due to a metatarsal injury.

In his final six Euros appearances, Rooney was only able to provide England with two goals - one in each of the 2012 and 2016 editions.

He just pips Lukaku here, having played 753 minutes compared to the Belgian's 845.

7 Alvaro Morata (Spain)

6 goals

Alvaro Morata: European Championship record Appearances 10 Goals 6 Tournaments played 2016, 2020 Best performance Semi-finals (Euro 2020)

Another player who will have the opportunity to add to his tally is Spain and Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. He will arrive in Germany following an impressive 2022 World Cup display for Spain where he scored three goals in four appearances.

And his return in his two Euros tournaments have also been fairly impressive, with three goals netted at Euro 2016 and Euro 2020.

On top of all of this, Morata has shown some impressive form thus far in La Liga under Diego Simeone, which will surely have him as Spain's go-to striker ahead of the summer.

He places ahead of Lukaku and Rooney, with none of his goals being penalties.

6 Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands)

6 goals

Patrick Kluivert: European Championship record Appearances 9 Goals 6 Tournaments played 1996, 2000 Best performance Semi-finals (Euro 2000)

Patrick Kluivert first featured at Euro 96, where the Dutchman was able to get his name on the scoresheet in his side's group stage game against England.

However, it was the 2000 tournament where Kluivert came into his own and provided the Netherlands with five goals; three of those came in the quarter-finals against Yugoslavia. He finished as the tournament's joint-top scorer alongside Savo Milosevic.

Kluivert went to Euro 2004, but he did not play a single minute and was forced to watch from the bench.

5 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Netherlands)

6 goals

Ruud van Nistelrooy: European Championship record Appearances 8 Goals 6 Tournaments played 2004, 2008 Best performance Semi-finals (Euro 2004)

It is back-to-back entries for the Netherlands, with former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy coming in fifth spot. Across his club career, Van Nistelrooy was able to net a staggering 331 goals across all competitions.

And he was equally impressive for his country, for whom he returned six goals in the Euros despite playing just 741 minutes of football.

Euro 2004 was the Dutchman's first real taste of the European tournament and he wasted no time in finding the back of the net as he provided four goals in his opening three games.

Although he never got further than the semi-finals, Van Nistelrooy went out in style with a goal against Russia in 2008.

4 Antoine Griezmann (France)

7 goals

Antoine Griezmann: European Championship record Appearances 11 Goals 7 Tournaments played 2016, 2020 Best performance Runner-up (Euro 2016)

Despite lifting the World Cup, Antoine Griezmann has not been able to get his hands on the Henri Delaunay trophy. He will have the opportunity to add that to his list in the summer, though.

In 2016, the Atletico Madrid forward ended the competition as the top scorer having netted a stunning six goals in France's journey to the final - which ended in heartache against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal at the Stade de France.

Perhaps the standout goals at that tournament for Griezmann came when he bagged a brace in the semi-final against Germany; the only two goals of the game.

Euro 2020 was not quite as impressive, however. Griezmann was only able to score once and will surely be looking to put this right in the summer when he plays in Germany.

3 Alan Shearer (England)

7 goals

Alan Shearer: European Championship record Appearances 9 Goals 7 Tournaments played 1992, 1996, 2000 Best performance Semi-finals (Euro 1996)

England's wait for another trophy goes on, but it hasn't been through the want of trying over the years, with the likes of Alan Shearer providing an impressive return at the European Championship.

The Premier League legend retired with a solid return of seven goals in nine appearances, with the 1996 tournament in his home country proving to be his best.

Indeed, the former Newcastle United striker was able to provide England with five goals that summer and ended the tournament as the top scorer.

2 Michel Platini (France)

9 goals

Michel Platini: European Championship record Appearances 5 Goals 9 Tournaments played 1984 Best performance Winner (Euro 1984)

Just missing out on the top spot, legendary France midfielder Michel Platini offered his nation a staggering return of almost two goals per game in his only showing at the European Championship.

Back in 1984, Platini led France to tournament triumph with a simply incredible nine goals. The midfielder was able to score in each of their five games and was even able to net back-to-back hat-tricks in the group stage.

As you'd expect, Platini ended the tournament as the top scorer, and to this day, no player has been able to surpass his return of nine goals in a single tournament.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

14 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo: European Championship record Appearances 25 Goals 14 Tournaments played 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 Best performance Winner (Euro 2016)

Despite Platini's sensational return, coming in at the number one spot is Cristiano Ronaldo - and he does so fairly comfortably.

The Portuguese legend has played a lot in the European competition - five tournaments to be exact - and he will be leading Roberto Martinez's side out in the summer for yet another one in June.

Ronaldo has ended two tournaments (2012 & 2020) as the joint-top scorer, but it will be Euro 2016 the 38-year-old will look back on most fondly, as he was able to get his hands on the trophy.

In his last nine Euros games alone, Ronaldo has been able to provide an impressive eight goals, and having ended 2023 as the top scorer in the calendar year, he will surely be hoping to add at least one more to his tally this summer.