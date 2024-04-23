Rangers have been handed a blow on the transfer front to cap off a tricky week for Philippe Clement's side.

Rangers title chase hanging by a thread

At the third time of asking, the Scottish Premiership clash between Rangers and Dundee took place last week, but Rangers will have left it wishing it hadn't - a 0-0 draw meant that they have taken just five from their last 15 possible points in the top flight.

Following Rabbi Matondo's last minute equaliser against Celtic at Ibrox, Rangers knew that if they were to win all of their remaining games they would be crowned champions for just the second time since 2011. Since then, they suffered a shock 3-2 loss to lowly Ross County to leave the title in Celtic's hands, while the draw with Dundee means that they trail their major rivals by three points after 33 games, and look rank outsiders for the title once more courtesy of their inferior goal difference.

Scottish Premiership as it stands Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points Celtic 33 24 6 3 54 78 Rangers 33 24 3 6 49 75

Philippe Clement still believes his side can bridge the gap, but admitted it may take winning all five of their remaining games to do so: "I still believe that. I was maybe the only one in Glasgow who believed that in October, probably the only one of the all town who believed that.

"OK, you guys point out the ranking a lot. I know we need maybe to win five games to do that. We still have our own fate in our hands."

They are at least in another cup final, where they will once again meet Celtic next month. But there are more issues ahead.

Rangers star nearing agreement elsewhere

Now, it has emerged that midfielder John Lundstram is closing in on an agreement to leave the club this summer. The ex-Sheffield United midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, but Clement was keen to keep him and tie him down to a new deal.

“There have not been any more talks now. For the moment, there will be in the future. I know both sides love each other so I expect a solution at the end”, he explained last week.

Lundstram has appeared in 31 of Rangers' 33 Scottish Premiership games this season, but according to reports from Turkey this could be his last campaign at Ibrox.

Translated by Sport Witness, Turkish media claim that Rangers' contract offer "hasn't pleased the midfielder" and that he's "decided to leave" as a result. With that in mind, Trabzonspor have "accelerated contacts" with Lundstram following the "green light" from their club hierarchy, and are aiming to reach an "agreement" in the coming days.

With Borna Barisic already seemingly leaving the club at the end of the season, losing Lundstram too would be a major blow for Clement and Rangers, but it seems the likeliest outcome right now.