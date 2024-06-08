Liverpool are now at risk of losing a future star this summer, with reports indicating that a Bundesliga club have opened negotiations to seal a move in the coming months.

Liverpool transfer news

Whilst much of the focus has been on potential incomings, Liverpool still face the risk of losing a handful of players, especially now that Jurgen Klopp has left his role at Anfield. Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are among the stars to have already departed, having failed to sign a new contract to leave them heading for the exit door as free agents.

Related Slot prioritising £60m "superstar" who’d be Liverpool's dream Salah heir Arne Slot loves a winger and he might just find the perfect signing in this Premier League phenomenon.

Even away from free deals, however, the Reds reportedly face the risk of losing Caoimhin Kelleher and Joe Gomez, with the former not exactly ruling a move out when recently speaking to The Athletic, saying: “I’ve had such an amazing time at Liverpool. It’s been a crazy journey for me and one that I’ve absolutely loved.

"I love the club, I love the fans and I have a great relationship with the players and the staff. Whether it’s here at Liverpool or somewhere else, I do feel the next step for me is to be a No 1.”

He may not be the only academy graduate to leave, either. According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Mainz have opened talks with Liverpool to sign Sepp van den Berg on a permanent deal this summer. This follows initial reports that the young defender wanted to leave the club, even accusing the Reds of standing in his way with their £20m price tag.

After such a successful loan spell, it's no real surprise that Mainz are looking to land a permanent deal, but it remains to be seen whether Liverpool's reported valuation will be matched this summer.

"Excellent" Van den Berg could still replace Matip

Whilst his current focus seems to be the Anfield exit door, there could yet be an opportunity for Van den Berg at Liverpool. The Dutch centre-back can follow Jarell Quansah's path to become a regular first-team option under Arne Slot next season to hand the Reds the perfect solution to their Matip replacement problem.

League stats per 90 23/24 (via FBref) Stat Van den Berg Quansah Matip Starts 31 13 10 Progressive carries 0.22 0.98 0.92 Progressive passes 3.02 5.08 3.91 Aerial duels won 5.43 3.41 3.22 Ball recoveries 5.59 5.45 6.67

What stands out is Van den Berg's aerial ability, displaying a similar trait to Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, once again highlighting the potential that the young defender has and the importance of keeping hold of him this summer.

Described as "excellent" by former Preston North End boss Alex Neil during his loan spell at the club, Van den Berg has the biggest decision of his career to make so far this summer.