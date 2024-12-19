Following earlier links to the vacant Southampton job, reports in Germany are now suggesting that Danny Rohl has been identified as a candidate for the managerial role at a European club in another concern for Sheffield Wednesday.

Rohl is a man in demand

Ask anyone who's been keeping track of his progress and they'll tell you that recent interest in Rohl should come as no surprise. Still just 35 years old, the German has dragged Sheffield Wednesday from relegation concerns all the way into the top half of the Championship in what should be applauded as a fantastic achievement. Now, however, the Owls could fall victim to their own manager's success.

Having shown Russell Martin the door a matter of hours after his side's 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton are on the hunt for the manager they believe will keep them up and, as such, Rohl's name has been mentioned in recent days.

It would, of course, be quite the step up for such a young manager, but also one to watch on with intrigue. But the Saints aren't the only club interested, it seems.

According to reports in Germany, as relayed by The Star's Joe Crann, Hamburger SV have now identified Rohl as a candidate for their vacant managerial role. The 2. Bundesliga side showed Steffan Baumgart the door at the end of November after just one win in five games and have been searching for a permanent replacement without any success ever since.

For now, Rohl remains in charge of the Owls ahead of this weekend's clash against Stoke City in the Championship, but whether that will remain the case in the coming months is yet to be seen.

Sheffield Wednesday need Rohl contingency

Breaking the constant trend of football management, the ball appears to be in the coach's court rather than the club's when it comes to his future. Rohl has built up a luxurious position in which his job is secure and a big move looks on the horizon. Whether he takes one of those big jobs is anyone's guess at this stage, but he's certainly capable.

With that being the case though, Sheffield Wednesday must think about a potential contingency plan. They must take a look at what life would be like without the ever-impressive Rohl at the helm. And they must ensure that their reality without him doesn't involve relegation back down to League One.

Still 35 years old, meanwhile, the Owls boss should be in no major rush. After all, get the next move wrong and the current reputation that he's built up will quickly be diminished, perhaps making Southampton the wrong choice and a drop down to 2. Bundesliga an unambitious move.

Whilst he is still at the helm, it seems as though Sheffield United should simply enjoy the run that Rohl currently has them on, striding towards a top-half finish.