With 2025 fast approaching, Leeds United are reportedly at risk of losing one of Daniel Farke's mainstays, with a number of European clubs beginning to circle in a race to secure his signature.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites are once again gunning for promotion and sit impressively top of the Championship above Sheffield United on goal difference.

And as they eye a return to the Premier League, those at Elland Road may just begin to keep an eye on the squad they'll need to survive in England's top flight as the months go by.

On the flip-side, however, the West Yorkshire club will be well aware of just what can happen if they fail to earn the Premier League place they so desperately crave, having lost Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville to Brighton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham respectively last summer.

Hoping to avoid a repeat in the current campaign, the rumours have already arrived regarding the likes of Pascal Struijk, and now, one other Elland Road mainstay in what will be a concern for Farke.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United, Arsenal, Fiorentina and Rennes are beginning to circle in the race to sign Illan Meslier. The young goalkeeper has struggled at times this season, but remains Leeds' undisputed No 1 and a player they're seemingly happy to keep.

Losing the £30,000-a-week Meslier, even amid his moments to forget, would deal Leeds a frustrating blow at a frustrating time whether they secured promotion to the Premier League or not.

Finding a replacement with top-flight experience with a similar amount of potential as Meslier could prove to be a difficult task. That said, if the right option emerges, the interest in Meslier should give Leeds plenty to ponder.

Leeds should assess future of "talented" Meslier

There's no doubt that Meslier ticks plenty of boxes as a young shot-stopper with Premier League experience under his belt, but that hasn't stood in the way of his error-prone nature in the last couple of years, which should hand Leeds plenty to think about if the likes of Fiorentina come calling in 2025.

Just who they could sign to replace the Frenchman is another question, but a return to the Premier League would certainly help to provide an answer.

There was once a time when Meslier found himself at the centre of praise from Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, who dubbed the goalkeeper "so, so talented", but he is yet to show all the signs to suggest that he'll reach his impressive potential.

Meslier is certainly one to watch in the coming months, especially if Leeds earn promotion to the Premier League and European clubs come calling.