After confirming Erik ten Hag's new contract, Manchester United could now reportedly show the door to a player who has failed to perform under the Dutchman as soon as next week.

Man Utd transfer news

It's no surprise that things have sped up at Old Trafford following the arrival of new sporting director Dan Ashworth and with pre-season approaching ahead of next season. And with that could come fresh faces and the departure of disappointing stars.

The Red Devils have been linked with the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, who looks closer to a move every week, and could yet show the door to players of Casemiro's calibre as Ashworth gets ruthless.

Ten Hag told Manchester United's official website after putting pen to paper on a new deal: "I am very pleased to have reached agreement with the club to continue working together. Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined.

"However, we must also be clear that there is still lots of hard work ahead to reach the levels expected of Manchester United, which means challenging for English and European titles. In my discussions with the club, we have found complete unity in our vision for reaching those goals, and we are all strongly committed to making that journey together."

What's more, after sealing his future, the Dutchman could now reportedly see one of his biggest failures head for the exit door. According to GiveMeSport, Juventus could seal a deal to sign Jadon Sancho on loan as soon as next week as they look to replace Federico Chiesa, who is reportedly not in Thiago Motta's plans.

Sancho's exit just a week after Ten Hag's new deal would signify victory for the Dutchman following a public fallout between the winger once worth £73m and the Manchester United manager.

"Brilliant" Sancho needs move

Whilst Ten Hag is still in charge at Old Trafford, Sancho's future remains away from Manchester United, with Juventus seemingly his next destination. After showing glimpses of his best form at Borussia Dortmund, a move to the Serie A is one that must work out for the England international looking to get back on track following a nightmare couple of years.

Former Dortmund manager Edin Terzic was certainly impressed with the £195k-a-week Sancho during last season's loan spell, saying via The Metro: "I think the last six months, Jadon has been brilliant for us.

"It took some time to get back into shape but you can feel this quality and his skills, he’s going to improve our game straight away. He didn’t improve just his game but all the players around him. He is a player who has never thought about his first touch, it is so natural, and he is very gifted."

Despite that rediscovered brilliance, however, it doesn't seem as though Ten Hag has a place for Sancho in his Manchester United squad.