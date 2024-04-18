Leeds United are braced for interest in one of their stars this summer after it emerged that one European giant is keeping a close eye on his performances in the Championship.

Leeds stuttering in Championship race

Recent results have seen Daniel Farke's side chances of promotion to the Premier League this season take a massive hit.

Leeds have managed just one win in their last five outings, having previously been unbeaten in 2024. It means that with just three games left of the season, they sit third in England's second tier, two points behind league leaders Ipswich Town and a point behind Leicester City, though the Foxes have a game in hand on both of their rivals.

Perhaps more concerning for the three league leaders is the form of Southampton, who now sit just three points behind Leeds with a game in hand, albeit with a worse goal difference.

Despite the dip in form, it is still likely to be a record-breaking season for one team, but possibly for all the wrong reasons. This comes in the form of the current record for most points failing to secure automatic promotion, which currently stands at 90 (Sunderland, 1998). With the fourth-placed side in the Championship just six points off that tally with four games left to play, it could be broken this campaign despite recent wobbles at the top.

The Championship run in Match Leeds United Southampton Ipswich Town Leicester City 43 N/A Cardiff (A) N/A West Brom (H) 44 Middlesbrough (A) Leicester (A) Hull City (A) Southampton (H) 45 QPR (A) Stoke (H) Coventry (A) Preston (A) 46 Southampton (H) Leeds (A) Huddersfield (H) Blackburn Rovers (H)

Should Leeds be the team that misses out, there could be some squad changes come the summer.

Archie Gray in Bayern's sights

Now, it has emerged that German giants Bayern Munich are one of the sides tracking young sensation Archie Gray. The teenager has been a key part of Leeds' side this season, racking up 41 Championship appearances, and has drawn admiring glances from Premier League sides.

Farke has also made no secret of his love for the midfielder this season. Back in October, he was quizzed about the teenage talent and was quick to endorse his ability.

"First of all, we are not here just to make sure we develop Archie in a perfect position. Although we love Archie and want to develop him and I have a reputation perhaps to bring some young players through and bring them on to another level, our main target is that we as Leeds United want to be successful."

The midfielder could soon receive another new contract at Elland Road, one that will likely see a significant hike on his £5,000 per week wages.

But that could change, with Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg revealing that Bayern are 'monitoring' Gray, a 'ky player' for the Whites, ahead of a possible move and know 'about his quality'. However, it is added that at present it is 'not a hot topic' and that there is 'no contact between Bayern and the player's management', news which will be a relief to the Leeds faithful at this moment in time.

Despite this good news, that could all change in the months to come should Leeds not secure promotion, and bigger fish begin to circle.