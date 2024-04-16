A European giant has reportedly made their move to sign a Celtic player this summer and are awaiting a response.

Celtic transfer rumours

The Hoops and Brendan Rodgers are now in pole position to seal another Scottish Premiership title ahead of Rangers, however, away from the pitch, plans are already being made ahead of the transfer window.

It is believed that those at Parkhead want a new goalkeeper, winger and striker, with a replacement for the retiring Joe Hart at the top of the agenda.

In regards to specific targets, a number of shot-stoppers have been linked with moves to Celtic, such as Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher, Trabzonspor's Ugurcan Cakir, Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson and Werder Bremen's Michael Zetterer.

There could also be some outgoings in Glasgow, though, and it looks as if one player may have received an offer.

Lazio make Rocco Vata move

According to reports from Italy, relayed by Sport Witness, Lazio have now made a move for Celtic youngster Rocco Vata. It is claimed that they are awaiting a response over a potential cut-price transfer which could come at the end of the month or the beginning of May, with Vata currently set to be a free agent at the end of May.

Vata, who is still just 18 years of age, can play in a variety of attacking roles such as on either wing or as a second striker.

He’s scored 12 goals in 15 Lowland League games during the current campaign, while also making three senior appearances under Rodgers. In fact, Vata scored his first senior goal back in January in the 5-0 Scottish Cup win over Buckie Thistle.

The teenager appears to be catching the eye in Italy, and he also received praise from Rodgers back in pre-season, who called Vata "strong" and "quick".

“I remember Rocco as a young player when I was here last”, said Rodgers. “He’s developed physically. There are aspects of his game that he needs to work on to make the next jump but his attitude is good. “He’s strong, quick, he wants to score goals. There is lots of development he needs, if he’s willing to do that.”

Meanwhile, captain Callum McGregor said earlier this year: “He’s showing really good promise in the academy. He’s scored a few goals for the B team, which is great.

"That’s what we want, to be pushing as many academy products on as we can, trying to expose them to the first team as much as we can as well and getting them to that level where they can step into the team.

“Rocco has been around the first team since pre-season and he’s done great so hopefully he can recover from his injury. It’s great to see the guys coming, pushing and training with the first team.”

His long-term future in Scotland appears to be in doubt, though, following the update regarding Lazio's move, making this one to watch over the coming weeks.