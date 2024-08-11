After confirming the arrival of Dominic Solanke, Tottenham Hotspur could be about to lose one of Ange Postecoglou's defenders amid reported interest from Barcelona.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites finally have their replacement for Harry Kane in Solanke. The former Liverpool forward has arrived for a reported £65m in one of the most expensive deals of the summer, and should add what Ange Postecoglou's side were missing in the absence of an out-and-out No 9 last season.

Expressing his delight over the move, Solanke told Spurs' official website: "It means so much - to sign for a club like Tottenham is everything I’ve wanted, really. It’s a magnificent club, a huge club with ambitions that match mine, so I’m delighted to start and meet all the boys.

"What excites me most about the club is how ambitious it is. It has a great manager, great players and I feel like it suits my style of play as well, so I can’t wait to get started and do my stuff on the pitch."

However, as Solanke enters, a defender could be heading for the exit door. According to Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas, Barcelona have enquired about signing Sergio Reguilon this summer, with the defender into the final year of his contract at Spurs. The left-back spent last season on loan at Manchester United and Brentford, and is unlikely to start under Postecoglou, given his preference for Destiny Udogie in his role.

A player who came through the ranks at Real Madrid, a summer switch to Barcelona would certainly be a controversial one for Reguilon.

"Superb" Reguilon needs Spurs exit

Unlikely to start in the forthcoming campaign, Reguilon should set aside his Real Madrid past and jump at the chance to join Barcelona if the opportunity comes his way this summer. Following his loan spells last term, he found himself at a crossroads that didn't look very likely to end in such a move, but the La Liga giants may yet offer the left-back a way out of north London.

He did show glimpses of his class, with praise coming his way during both of his stints away last season - including following United's Champions League outing against Bayern Munich where he was labelled "excellent" and their "best player".

At 27 years old, Reguilon may not have realised the potential that once saw his loan spell at Sevilla prior to his Spurs move described as "superb" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, yet Barcelona's enquiry suggests that he still has plenty of fans at the top of La Liga.

With just one year left on his contract too, Spurs may have no choice but to lose their defender at a cut price this summer.