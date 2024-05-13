Whilst the narrative on the pitch has been centred around Premier League survival, Everton could still be in for a worrying summer window which could start with the exit of a future star.

Everton transfer news

With 777 Partners seemingly now unlikely to get their Everton takeover approved, the Toffees have been left at a concerning crossroads in the hope of fresh bidders emerging. Without a takeover, it remains to be seen just how Everton will ease financial concerns other than by selling star players. And that may include both Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Onana has already reportedly received interest from both Newcastle United and Manchester United, whilst Branthwaite has even been linked with Real Madrid in what could be a sensational switch for the Everton youngster.

Although both departures would hand Everton a financial boost, they'd also significantly weaken Sean Dyche's squad. The last thing that the former Burnley boss now needs is to be left without the quality that helped his side survive even amid point deductions this season. What's more, reports suggest that they may not be the only exits this summer.

According to The Sun's Alan Nixon on his Patreon, Manchester City are preparing a player-plus-cash offer for Daniel Lukjanciks in a deal that could be worth £10m this summer. The goalkeeper's exit, as a homegrown player, would boost Everton when it comes to avoiding Financial Fair Play sanctions, but would be another blow to Dyche's squad nonetheless.

There is of course still a positive to the deal, however, with City reportedly ready to offer a player to go in the opposite direction. A squad full of players who are closing in on a fourth consecutive Premier League title, Everton should have no trouble in picking out quality in either the academy or Pep Guardiola's senior squad this summer.

Lukjanciks deal would suit all parties

If Everton can land a player whilst gaining a boost against any FFP sanctions by selling a player who is still only 16 years old, then it is a deal they could take at this moment in time. Of course, it's easy to picture the possibility that the teenage shot-stopper could go on to achieve great things at The Etihad, but Everton are in a desperate enough position to think of the here and now.

In an ideal world, Everton would be in a position of strength to keep hold of their young players, but that's simply not the case given their need for a takeover and place as relegation contenders in the last few seasons. The next question that the Toffees should get an answer to is just who Manchester City are willing to offer in return. Their academy is certainly full of talent, as proved by Rico Lewis this season, so Everton should not be short on options.

If Dyche can get a player of similar quality to Lukjanciks then the deal may well be considered a win for all parties involved, from both clubs and the players involved.