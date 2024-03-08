As things stand, Ipswich Town are on course to secure sensational back-to-back promotions to reach the Premier League under Kieran McKenna. But that success could come at the ultimate cost with a European club now eyeing a move for their impressive manager.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich future

It's no surprise that McKenna has been linked with a move away. A manager of his calibre, who has transformed Ipswich, is destined for the top. It just seems a matter of when and not if he'll become a top-flight manager, whether that is with Ipswich or elsewhere in years to come.

Crystal Palace were, of course, reportedly interested in securing his signature to replace Roy Hodgson earlier this year, before eventually turning to former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner. McKenna remained at Portman Road and now looks set to finish the Championship promotion job that he started.

Amid any potential celebrations, however, clubs will undoubtedly begin to circle once more as the manager is left weighing up his options yet again. Among the clubs that could circle is VfB Stuttgart, who have enjoyed an excellent Bundesliga campaign so far this season. But, like Ipswich, Stuttgart's success could come at a managerial cost, with Sebastian Hoeness already linked with the Bayern Munich job.

Now, according to Sport Bild via Sport Witness, Director of Football Fabian Wohlgemuth and Stuttgart have placed McKenna on their shortlist of options to replace Hoeness should they need to this summer. Given that Hoeness has taken the Bundesliga club from 16th all the way up to third this season and just four points adrift of Bayern Munich, he would be some act to follow. But McKenna has more than proven his credentials at Portman Road.

In a summer of mass managerial change, McKenna could complete a shock switch to deal Ipswich a major blow.

Ipswich can't afford to lose McKenna

It almost goes without saying just how vital it is that Ipswich keep hold of McKenna for as long as possible. He has been the key to their recent rise and he is the one who is most likely to unlock the Premier League doors sooner rather than later. If Ipswich do fail in their bid for promotion, however, then luring McKenna away should be far easier, given his own ambitions of managing at the best level.

Stuttgart are an ideal next choice too. Whilst on paper, they may seem an unorthodox choice, Stuttgart's rise isn't dissimilar to that of Ipswich's, who also went from a struggling side to one of their division's best teams under the guidance of a young manager. Now, McKenna is perfectly placed to pick up where Hoeness potentially leaves off this summer, should Stuttgart need to make their move.

What's more, the Ipswich Town manager's preferred system also uses a 4-2-3-1 like Honess' does in another concerning similarity for those at Portman Road hoping to keep the man who has already achieved so much at the club. As things stand, McKenna's future is at Ipswich, but if Stuttgart are in need ot a new manager this summer, then the promotion hopefuls will have every right to be concerned.