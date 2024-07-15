Highlights Spain defied the odds to win Euro 2024, showcasing dominant performances and a strong team effort.

Notable performances include Nico Williams, Fabian Ruiz, and Lamine Yamal, shining in their respective roles.

Young talents like Williams and Yamal made a significant impact, hinting at a bright future in football.

The best team at the tournament rarely goes on to win the final. We've seen that countless times in football but at Euro 2024, we certainly saw the finest outfit lift the trophy.

Unfortunately for those of an England persuasion, it was Spain who reigned supreme, defeating the Three Lions in a cagey final that saw Luis de la Fuente's men dominate possession and the goal-scoring chances.

Nico Williams - one of the stars in Germany this summer - opened the scoring before England fought back late on, scoring a superb equaliser courtesy of super sub Cole Palmer.

However, Spain's own super sub, Mikel Oyarzabal popped up with four minutes remaining from Marc Cucurella's cross to give Spain their fourth continental success.

Truth be told, it wasn't a European Championships full of fireworks. The first two rounds of group games offered excitement, notably as minnows Georgia fought against all odds, but the final round of matches were a rather drab affair with many nations happy to play out for the draw they needed to reach the last 16.

Though, as we entered the final stages of the tournament, drama kicked in. There was that overhead kick from Jude Bellingham, Mikel Merino's last-gasp goal against Germany, there was that Ollie Watkins goal against the Dutch and a stunner from teenager Lamine Yamal.

It's always sad when a summer competition comes to an end but we're here to relive it and hand out various awards.

We've also got our Team of the Tournament, as voted for by the features team at Football FanCast...

1 GK - Giorgi Mamardashvili

Georgia were undoubtedly the surprise package of this tournament and they owe a lot of their fine work to goalkeeper Mamardashvili who is surely due a big move now this summer.

He ended the competition with the eighth best save percentage (78.9%) and made more saves (30) than any other stopper at Euro 2024. Fine work indeed.

2 RB - Joshua Kimmich

There were a few contenders for this role, including Spain's Dani Carvajal, but Kimmich comes out on top after a fine tournament for the host nation.

Compared to positionally similar players at the Euros, he ranked in the top 1% for shot-creating actions, the best 6% for touches and the top 3% for carries into the final third. He also grabbed two assists for his troubles.

3 CB - William Saliba

It's amazing to think that before Euro 2024 began, Saliba wasn't even a regular starter for his country. He quickly put any doubts in Didier Deschamps' mind to bed with a stunning catalogue of performances in Germany, carrying on his club form for Arsenal.

4 CB - Marc Guehi

Like Saliba, the England centre-half was by no means a regular for his nation. However, in a time of need, Marc Guehi stepped up superbly. With Harry Maguire ruled out of the tournament, Gareth Southgate needed someone to come in and take the left centre-half role. The Crystal Palace star did tremendously well, making the second most blocks in the entire competition with 11

5 LB - Marc Cucurella

Heading into the tournament pundit Gary Neville stated that Cucurella was one of the reasons Spain wouldn't go far. Well, how he was wrong, very wrong. The full-back endured a difficult time of it at Chelsea last term but was fabulous for Spain this summer, striking up a phenomenal partnership with Nico Williams on the left.

6 CM - Fabian Ruiz

Voted as FFC's Player of the Tournament, Fabian was a class above for the eventual winners. He scored two goals and supplied two assists while partnering Manchester City's Rodri expertly in the centre of the park.

7 CM - Kobbie Mainoo

Now, we could have put the aforementioned Rodri here but Manchester United teenager Mainoo deserves a place for his phenomenal debut tournament with England. After the failed Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Gallagher experiments, the youngster came into the team and never looked back, winning 80% of his tackles, the most of any Three Lions player.

8 CAM - Dani Olmo

The Spanish sensation has since been linked with Manchester City and rightly so after a stunning array of performances for his country. A classy operator from central areas, he delivered the type of displays we expected but didn't get from the likes of Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden. Olmo ended the competition with three goals and two assists.

9 RW - Lamine Yamal

17 years of age. What a phenomenal talent young Yamal is already proving to be. The teenager was utterly sensation for the winners, ending his summer with four assists - the most of anyone at Euro 2024. He also scored a historic goal against the French that will be remembered for many a year to come.

It was apt that photos of him being bathed by Lionel Messi as a baby emerged because he feels like the rightful heir to the great magician's throne in Barcelona. He ran defences ragged all tournament.

10 LW - Nico Williams

Another Spanish entry, Williams was phenomenal on the left-hand side of De la Fuente's attack. He scored a lovely goal in the final to take his tally out in Germany to two strikes and an assist.

A total livewire on the flanks, he has been the subject of interest from a whole host of teams including Arsenal and Chelsea.

11 ST - Cody Gakpo

The Netherlands forward played most of the tournament on the left-hand side, but let's be honest, there weren't many standout strikers. Gakpo - who can play in a central role - was superb for the Dutch on his way to bagging three goals and supplying an assist. It was a great audition to new Liverpool manager Arne Slot.