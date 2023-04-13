Tottenham Hotspur are a confusing club who manage to blur the lines between being part of England's elite without actually challenging for any silverware.

Their pursuit of such a feat, to cement them as part of that traditional top six, was likely the chief instigator behind the appointments of both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, both of whom failed in their pursuit.

Throughout all the turmoil suffered in north London of late, whether it be manager upheavals or personnel changes, there always remains one constant: Harry Kane scoring goals.

The England captain remains one of the Premier League's most dependable marksmen, breaking scoring records at every turn on his way to Alan Shearer's ultimate prize.

However, his is a career laden with world-class quality that, just like the Lilywhites themselves, lacks trophies.

Given that innate desire that he will definitely have, there is every chance that each season could be his last at the club with which he burst onto the scene.

With Manchester United continuing to be linked as each transfer window goes by, perhaps Daniel Levy could seek to jump the gun, cash in on his prized asset, and seek to invest in a brighter future where the team is less reliant on the magnificent exploits of one man.

Who could replace Harry Kane at Spurs?

Having scored 23 league goals this season despite all the struggles, most of what the 29-year-old does nowadays serves as no surprise to the everyday viewer of this division.

This marks the ninth consecutive season where the striker has hit 17 goals or more in the league, and having recently become England's leading scorer as well as Spurs', the £200k-per-week animal is just 54 shy of becoming the all-time top scorer in the Premier League too.

It begs the question: who could possibly replace him?

Perhaps Levy should cease searching for a like-for-like alternative, as one simply does not exist. Instead, he could focus his efforts on the newest generation of striker, who personifies the modern game with fine link-up play and the flexibility to adapt to any system that the new manager might employ.

Few exemplify these characteristics like Brighton and Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson, who has been one such name linked with a move to N17.

Although incredibly raw and enjoying what is only his breakout season, the Republic of Ireland international has mustered four league goals in just 12 appearances as well as a further four goals across cup competitions too.

The 18-year-old manages all this with a blistering turn of pace despite standing at 6 foot 2, and also the ability to drop in and help with the build-up. As such, when compared to other strikers across Europe, he sits in the top 5% for pass completion.

This mesmeric emergence has drawn understandable praise, with BBC pundit Danny Murphy telling Match of the Day after Ferguson's brace against Grimsby Town: "This kid is a superstar, honestly. He’s got great feet, technical ability. He’s calm, powerful and plays the role really well. You don’t see him out wide, he stays central and is always a target.

“I can’t see a weakness in his game at the moment. For 18 years old, the maturity he shows in his game is phenomenal."

Few could possibly seek to replace Kane and the legacy he will leave, but in this teenage sensation, there is a striker who could star in the role for almost as many years as his potential predecessor has done.