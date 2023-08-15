Highlights

Everton are playing a waiting game as they seek fresh investment into the coffers at Goodison Park; however, new 'favourites' now look to have emerged to plough extra financial capital into the club, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest investment news involving Everton?

Admittedly, things have been quiet on the investment front at Everton since it was reported by talkSPORT back in May that MSP Sports Capital had secured an exclusivity agreement with the Toffees.

MSP Sports Capital have a lengthy involvement in football clubs elsewhere and are connected with FC Augsburg, AD Alorcon, GD Estoril and SK Beveren. McLaren's F1 team also feature heavily in their investment portfolio.

Everton are in the process of erecting a new stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock, which is expected to be completed in late 2024 as the Toffees gear up to leave their spiritual home of Goodison Park, as per BBC Sport.

Protests against Everton's ownership and board of directors were widespread last term due to the running of the club as the Blues continue to struggle on and off the field.

Financially, Everton are in a tight spot due to Financial Fair Play restrictions, though they have added Youssef Chermiti, Jack Harrison, Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma to their playing staff, as cited by Transfermarkt.

What has Paul Brown said about Everton's investment situation?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown has detailed that 777 Partners, who had previously been in the conversation concerning potential investment in Everton, could now surprisingly re-appear as the 'favourites' to finalise a deal with the Toffees.

Brown stated: "So it has gone very quiet from MSP and I'm told that Josh Wander, a managing partner of 777, was bragging last week to colleagues that he's about to write a cheque for around £250m to take control of Everton."

"I'm also told by various people that 777 are struggling financially with various investments that they are involved in. So whether they would have the capacity to pull that off, I don't know."

"But I do know that there are people connected with Everton who now think they are favourites to either buy into or invest in the club."

What else is going on at Everton?

Truthfully, Everton boss Sean Dyche will have a limited interest in matters off the field at the moment as he tries to guide his side on the path to avoiding being dragged into yet another relegation battle at Goodison Park.

In their Premier League opener, Everton lost out 1-0 at home to Fulham in a match where several golden opportunities were spurned by the hosts, which has since prompted movement in the transfer market to bring in more attacking reinforcements, as per Sky Sports.

Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto is reportedly continuing to push for a move to Everton and there is an 'expectation' that his current employers could lower their asking price for the Italy international, according to FootballTransfers.

The Evening Standard has revealed that both Everton and Crystal Palace are keen to add Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to the ranks after talks between the 33-year-old and Luton Town broke down.