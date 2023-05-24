Everton have "triggered" a one-year contract extension for Abdoulaye Doucoure at Goodison Park.

Is Abdoulaye Doucoure leaving Everton?

The Mali international first arrived on Merseyside back in 2020 from at the time Premier League rivals Watford and has been a regular feature ever since, clocking up 94 appearances since putting pen to paper at Goodison Park, but with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, his future has been up in the air in recent months leading up to the transfer window.

Football Insider reported that Sean Dyche was set to be given the final call on whether he wanted to retain the 30-year-old’s services beyond the current campaign which is what you’d expect having played him in 14 out of his 17 games in the dugout so far, not to mention that he’s been his second top-performing offensive player, but there has been previous speculation.

Back in March, Turkish outlet Fotospor (via Sport Witness), claimed that the Toffees midfielder had been offered to Besiktas by his agents with the Merseyside outfit unlikely to take up the chance to extend his stay for another 12 months, but a fresh definitive update has now emerged contrary to what the overseas outlet stated.

Have Everton offered Doucoure a new contract?

Taking to Twitter, journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Everton have indeed activated Doucoure's deal extension which will keep him at the club until at least the summer of 2024. The Italian reporter wrote:

"Understand Everton have triggered the option clause to extend Abdoulaye Doucoure’s contract. #EFC deal will be valid for one more year now."

Everton have since confirmed the news, hailing the Malian as a key member of Dyche's team.

According to journalist Peter Guy, Doucoure has been “reborn” under the leadership of Dyche, and as a result of his improved level of performance, Everton keeping him on their books for another year is completely the right decision, no matter what league they find themselves in come next season.

The Blues’ central midfielder has six goal contributions (four goals and two assists) to his name in 24 Premier League outings this term which is the second-highest return throughout the whole of the squad, as per WhoScored, not to mention that he ranks in the 90th percentile for number of attacking touches in the opposition’s penalty area so is constantly looking to produce moments of quality for himself and his fellow teammates.

Doucoure, who has the flexibility to operate in six different positions across the pitch, currently pockets £120k per week and is one of the club’s top earners so he will already know that his wages, much like many other prized assets, will decrease should relegation occur, but the fact that he appears to have accepted that and is happy to continue regardless says it all about his desire to see the project through.