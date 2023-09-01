Everton are determined to strengthen their squad before the summer transfer window closes, and are considering bolstering the midfield after agreeing to the £22m sale of Alex Iwobi to Premier League rivals Fulham.

What's the latest on Harrison Reed to Everton?

According to the Independent [1st September, 10:10], Fulham central midfielder Harrison Reed has attracted the attention of the Toffees following Iwobi's departure to Craven Cottage.

The report claims that while Reed could sign a new deal with his London outfit, Wolves are pushing hard for his signature and Everton are also 'in the mix'.

The Merseyside outfit have prioritised the bolstering of the attack this summer but now need to fortify the Goodison Park centre, especially after such a woeful start to the league season.

How good is Harrison Reed?

Something of an unsung hero, Reed has been a central figure for the Cottagers since joining the club from Southampton in a £6m deal in 2020 after spending the previous season at the club on loan.

The 28-year-old machine made 25 appearances for Fulham during the 2019/20 Championship season as the side clinched promotion to the Premier League, and while they continued their yo-yo existence with relegation the following year, he maintained his role as a dependable and assiduous member and now stars regularly for an outfit comfortably secure in the top-flight.

Indeed, having once been hailed as “immense” by one-time Southampton teammate Shane Long, the £30k-per-week gem started 35 league matches last term as Fulham recorded a tenth-placed finish upon their return to the big time, scoring three goals, supplying four assists, completing 80% of his passes and averaging 1.2 tackles per game.

A deceptively creative midfielder, Reed ranks among the top 16% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and the top 15% for blocks per 90, as per FBref, with the respective metrics underscoring a dynamism to his craft, competent at both ends of the pitch.

While a very different type of player to Iwobi, Reed could impact the industriousness and even use his creativity to lessen the blow the Nigeria international's departure in that regard, having created eight goals in the Premier League last season.

With veteran Abdoulaye Doucoure's contract at Goodison Park set for expiry next summer, Dyche might be inclined to target Reed as a replacement, with the Fulham star capable of replicating the multi-functional qualities of the one-time Watford player.

Signing from Watford in a £20m deal in 2020, the 30-year-old has plundered ten goals and assists apiece from 99 outings for the Blues, and scored a tremendous volley to beat Bournemouth in the final match of the 2022/23 league season, preserving the club's Premier League status.

The £120k-per-week Malian is a natural goalscorer and ranks among the top 3% of positional peers for goals, while also among the top 16% for blocks per 90, and while Reed does not boast the same innate striking knack, he could emulate his role as a solid central force, providing a new dimension to the forward efforts too.

Dyche would be wise to push for a swoop after selling Iwobi to Reed's current outfit, and while he is not the biggest name on the block, he might surprise a few on Merseyside with his composure and intelligence in the middle of the pitch.