Everton had a dismal record in front of goal in 2022/23.

They failed to score in 13 Premier League games this season and only survived on the final day thanks to a scrappy 1-0 victory over Bournemouth.

The lack of potency nearly sentenced the ever-present top-flight side to the unwanted reality of Championship football and if they are to avoid a similar issue next term then the striking area must be upgraded.

The rumours are already viciously circulating, and Tammy Abraham has been tipped for a return to England.

What’s the latest on Tammy Abraham to Everton?

According to The Sun, the Toffees are attempting to strike a £27m deal for the AS Roma forward.

It has recently emerged that the Serie A giants are in danger of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and may have to sell one of their prize assets to avoid any long-term restrictions.

Chelsea have the option to trigger a £68m buy-back clause for the Englishman after he was allowed to depart Stamford Bridge in 2021, but it seems the club is currently focused on the midfield duo of Manuel Ugarte and Moises Caicedo.

This could open the pathway for Sean Dyche to secure an audacious transfer swoop that could transform Everton’s shyness in front of goal.

Who can Tammy Abraham replace at Everton?

The 11-cap international has been a consistent asset in England and Italy.

For Chelsea, he registered 42 goal involvements in 82 appearances, and since a £34m move to Roma, he’s recorded 48 goal contributions in 106 outings, as per Transfermarkt.

It is the type of productivity that Everton fans can only dream of, especially given the current form of Neal Maupay.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion man has only found the net once in 29 appearances and has cut an anonymous and sloppy figure.

This view was echoed by Paul Brown, who has been extremely critical of the forward.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“Maupay's Everton career so far has been a total disaster, really, from his point of view and the club's. He's scored one goal from his last 46 shots, apparently, in the Premier League, which is absolutely woeful.”

Maupay’s dreadful form is part of the reason why the Toffees have only scored 35 goals this campaign; not to mention Dominic Calvert-Lewin's persistent injury troubles.

Meanwhile, Abraham’s massive 6 foot 3 frame, coupled with his exceptional speed and close control make him a reliable focal point.

Once hailed as “incredible” by Blues legend Frank Lampard, the talismanic machine has performed admirably for various clubs, and with a wealth of Premier League experience, he could be the difference maker for Dyche.

The striker must be a position that Everton prioritise and Abraham should be a leading candidate in their plans.