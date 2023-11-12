Everton finally seem to be finding their feet under Sean Dyche, after a trialling past few years both on and off the pitch at Goodison Park.

While the home team are discovering their bearings after securing their safety on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign, there is a host of talent behind the scenes of the club making waves below the surface.

Dyche is already reaping the benefits of having an academy talent graduate from youth level, with Jarrad Branthwaite’s contribution to the season giving the manager added depth in defence - the emerging sensation having been in "magnificent" form of late, as per pundit Alan Shearer.

One player in the academy is showing signs that he could soon follow the 21-year-old’s rise to prominence at Goodison Park, with Reece Welch excelling through the ranks at centre-back.

Reece Welch’s career so far

Welch joined Everton’s academy at the age of seven, and has since developed to cement himself as a valued member of the U21’s side, securing 23 Premier League 2 appearances last season.

The 20-year-old was once lauded by journalist Patrick Boyland as “composed”, with his talents already recognised at Goodison through his participation in senior training sessions and having recorded two appearances for the Blues.

In 2022 the defender signed a four-year contract with his boyhood club, extending his stay to 2026, reinforcing just how highly the Toffees rate the academy star.

Having crossed paths with the likes of Branthwaite in the youth sides, Welch could be the next promising defender to graduate the scenes in the academy, with his career taking a similar path to the 21-year-old.

Reece Welch’s season in numbers

After a dominant season for the U21s in 2022/23, Welch was granted the opportunity to go on loan to gain vital senior experience for the 2023/24 campaign.

In the summer, the Huddersfield-born colossus signed on a season-long loan with League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers, handing him the opportunity to show his worth away from the comforts of the academy surroundings.

While Branthwaite’s successful loan in the Eredivisie with PSV was perhaps more dazzling than playing in the fourth-tier of English football, Welch has made a strong start to his time at Forest Green, despite their team efforts being frail.

Averaging 1.9 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game in League Two this term, the towering 6 foot 5 youngster has imposed himself as an assured presence in the back line, portraying strengths that suggest his potential.

Reece Welch 2023/24 League Two statistics Appearances 13 Assists 2 Pass completion % 77% Tackles per game 1.9 Recoveries per game 5.6 Total duels won 63% Interceptions per game 1.4 Clean sheets 2 Figures via Sofascore

As per Sofascore, the Everton loanee has won 63% of his total duels in League Two, averaging 5.5 duel wins per game, a higher per-game average than Branthwaite (5.1) when he featured in League Two with Carlisle during the 2019/20 term.

There is a long way to go this season, but if Welch can keep the momentum going at Forest Green, it will be interesting to see if he can replicate the growth of Branthwaite in years to come to benefit his parent club.