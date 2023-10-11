Everton have an abundance of talent on show at Goodison Park, however Sean Dyche continues the battle to unearth his best XI.

The Toffees have struggled over the years to remain comfortable in their Premier League status, however have managed to secure survival in the dying embers in consecutive campaign’s, with the hope that change can be identified this term.

One area that has hindered the path of progression at Goodison is the squad’s difficulty in scoring, with the Blues ending the 2022/23 season as the league’s second-lowest scorers with just 35 goals in 38 games.

Dyche has finally begun to combat the woes in the final third, with Everton scoring seven in their previous three league fixtures, however there’s plenty of room for improvement, which could come from a spark already inside the club.

From Wayne Rooney to Francis Jeffers, Everton’s academy has unearthed some stellar talent over the years, with one shining star having the keys to one day get among the goals at Goodison.

Who is George Morgan?

17-year-old academy striker George Morgan was this week named in the Guardian’s ‘Next Generation 2023’ list, in which a young talent is selected from each Premier League club to be tipped to become the next big thing.

Born in Milton Keynes, but representing Wales at international level, the forward currently represents Leighton Baines’ U18 squad at Everton, and has made a fast start to the 2023/24 campaign.

In his four appearances in the U18 Premier League so far, the Welshman has scored two goals, both coming against Sunderland U18 during a 3-0 win, the Toffees’ first victory of the campaign.

Described on Everton’s official site as being a starlet that models his game on Polish talisman Robert Lewandowski, the young forward identifies his “power, speed and finishing” as the strongest areas of his game.

What could the future hold for George Morgan?

Being the son of former Wales international Craig Morgan, the 2006-born marvel knows exactly what it takes to become a professional at the sport.

Despite Everton’s recent woes, the guidance of a former player as accomplished as Baines could hand Morgan the blueprint to one day break into the first team at Goodison.

The club have some young talents currently succeeding in the squad, with the likes of 21-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite being an individual that has “impressed” so far this season, as per former Toffee Trevor Steven.

While the defender has been one to watch and one for academy players to be inspired by due to his tender age, Morgan has his sights set on replicating one star in particular, with the teenager naming his favourite Blue as Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Signed by Everton as a 19-year-old in 2016, Calvert-Lewin has become one of Goodison’s prized forwards over the years, scoring 49 goals in the Premier League between the club’s struggles and his own battles with injury.

The assumed benchmark for aspiring strikers on Merseyside is to replicate the success of the 26-year-old, who elevated his game in the top flight with the Blues, seeing him dubbed a “top striker” by former boss and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Although Dyche welcomed a new striker in Beto this summer, the 25-year-old is yet to claim a Premier League goal after five appearances, and although it’s still the early days into his career, there could still be an opportunity for another talisman to break into the first team.

If the former Udinese forward takes time to adapt, as many players do, there could be a chance in the near future for a rising talent such as Morgan to pounce on the chance to break through.

At just 17 years old, the forward has a long way to go on his journey to becoming a professional in the English top-flight, however taking into consideration the questionable demographic of strikers at Goodison today, who knows just how quickly good form and hard work could speed up the process.