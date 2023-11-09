Everton have had their fair share of transfers falling flat, players expected to set the world alight at Goodison Park eventually exit Merseyside after a dire and often short-lived stay with the Toffees.

Recent examples that come to mind include players such as James Rodriguez, Davy Klaassen and Cenk Tosun all joining from lands afar to become - in theory - potential new star players for the Blues.

All three players in question would leave unfortunately after unspectacular stays, Klaassen barely leaving a footprint behind with zero goals from midfield after joining highly praised from Ajax in 2017.

Ademola Lookman would also be another notable name considered to have flopped in a Toffees shirt, joining from Charlton and tipped for greatness after exploding onto the scene as a homegrown talent with the Addicks.

Lookman would score 12 times in total for Charlton before making the switch to Everton, a move that didn't quite go to plan for the attacker at all.

How much Everton signed Lookman for

The Toffees would spend £11m on the Nigeria international to bring him to Goodison Park, Lookman stating that it "feels great" to be an Everton player upon his initial arrival to Merseyside to the Guardian after the deal was concluded.

It would prove to be a waste of money on Everton's end, with Lookman turning goal-shy for most of his time in a Toffees strip before being let go of permanently in 2019.

Lookman's numbers for Everton

The now 26-year-old would only amass a paltry four goals from 48 games as an Everton player, the former number 31 did however get off to the best possible start with the Blues by scoring on his debut versus Manchester City.

It was downhill however from then on in for the former Charlton attacker in his new surroundings, never scoring again in top-flight action for Everton past this debut strike.

He would conjure up two assists for the club in his final Premier League campaign, before RB Leipzig swooped in to take the underperforming midfielder away from Merseyside on a loan deal which was then made permanent.

Marco Silva selling Lookman on for £22m in 2019 did manage to recuperate money back from the original ill-fated deal, with the one-time Toffees dud now excelling in Italy with Atalanta after moving on again from Leipzig.

Lookman's numbers since leaving Everton

The Blues would have been glad to see the back of Lookman after his exit to Germany, even more glad to have mustered up a sizeable fee for the Nigerian forward considering the attacker's lacklustre form in the Bundesliga immediately after leaving.

Lookman would only score five times from 24 appearances for The Red Bulls, an unsatisfactory return that saw the ex-Toffees man moved on to Leicester City.

Multiple moves would pass Lookman by before he joined Atalanta in Italy last summer, where he's managed to recapture his best form and get his faltering career back on track.

Indeed, Atalanta's number 11 is currently outperforming Everton duo James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure in Serie A, managing three goals and two assists from 11 matches played. Garner, by comparison, has two goals and one assist this term while Doucoure has three goals but only one assist.

In total, he's managed 28 goal contributions for the Black and Blues over two full seasons since waving his nightmarish spell at Everton goodbye.

The former Everton flop is a man reborn in Bergamo, a constant thorn in Inter Milan's side last time out in league action with Lookman assisting Gianluca Scamacca for the solitary Atalanta goal in a narrow 2-1 defeat.

The 26-year-old has recovered from his blip at Goodison Park tremendously, focused now on helping his exciting Atalanta team reach new heights in Serie A.