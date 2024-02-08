In recent years, Everton have had numerous players that have featured at the top end of the pitch, as the club have looked to maintain their record of being present in every Premier League campaign.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has often been Sean Dyche's first choice, but the 26-year-old has suffered multiple injuries that have disrupted his progress at Goodison Park.

Beto joined the Toffees in a £25m deal from Udinese this summer but has failed to make an impact, scoring just once in 18 Premier League outings.

Dyche's side have scored the third-lowest number of goals in the Premier League with 26, only Sheffield United and Burnley have scored less so far this campaign.

With the Toffees already being charged for breaking FFP rules this season, they haven't been able to strengthen their forward line during the January transfer window. Depending on what division they find themselves in next season, they may choose to address the situation, but should they have stuck with a former attacker instead?

Ademola Lookman's time at Everton

Everton signed forward Ademola Lookman from Charlton Athletic for a fee in the region of £7.5m in January 2017, with the youngster touted as 'one for the future' after he arrived at Goodison.

Arriving at the club as a 19-year-old, Lookman made an instant impact on the first-team under then-boss Ronald Koeman, scoring on his debut in a 4-0 rout over Manchester City. However, the goal against Pep Guardiola's side would be the only time he scored for the Toffees before leaving the club to join RB Leipzig on loan.

Despite his tender age, Lookman excelled in Germany, scoring five times in just 11 Bundesliga appearances - form that saw the youngster be selected for the England U21 squad. Upon his return for the 2018/19 season, the forward was restricted to limited minutes for the Toffees, featuring for a total of 601 minutes throughout the entire campaign.

Lookman subsequently rejoined RB Leipzig permanently in the summer of 2019, for a fee rumoured to be in the region of £18m - a deal that still brought a £10m profit for the Blues.

Ademola Lookman's stats since leaving in 2019

Since his departure from Goodison in 2019, the now-Nigerian international has spent two campaigns on loan back in the Premier League with Fulham and Leicester City. Whilst featuring frequently during both spells, neither resulted in a permanent deal back to the Premier League, with the winger joining Atalanta in Italy for £13m in August 2022.

Since his move to Serie A, the now 26-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant spell, which has seen him outscore one-time Everton hero Richarlison over the last two seasons. Lookman netted 13 times last season, with the striker continuing his brilliant form this term, with seven goals in 18 outings.

Lookman vs Richarlison: 2022-24 Season Richarlison goals Lookman goals 2022/23 3 15 2023/24 11 7 Data via Transfermarkt.

The former Everton man has turned into an "incredible" talent - as dubbed by Statman Dave - with his stats this campaign nothing short of sensational. Lookman has averaged 3.8 progressive carries per game this season, whilst receiving 11.2 progressive passes - showcasing his brilliant positioning within the final third.

Lookman has also averaged 4.5 shot-creating actions per 90 this season - putting him within the top 3% of all forwards in Europe.

Whilst Everton still made a decent profit on Lookman, his form in front of goal this season would've been a huge benefit to the Toffees given the lack of goals scored throughout the Premier League this campaign.