Everton are reportedly interested in a Premier League gem, as the Blues aim to turn their fortunes around after two dreary seasons threatened relegation.

Sean Dyche will hope for a busy summer at Goodison, with the Toffees requiring reinforcements to pull them away from the lows of the table to get things on the pitch ticking again.

The latest link could emerge as a potential heir to a club legend, in a player that possesses core attributes.

What’s the latest on Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Everton?

As reported earlier this week, Everton have emerged as one of the clubs interested in Arsenal gem Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The versatile defender will be released by the north Londoners at the expiration of his contract, with the report claiming that ‘several’ clubs from the Premier League are ‘keeping an eye’ on his movements.

After spending the season on loan at Southampton, the Englishman returned to his boyhood club where contract talks failed to progress, which has revealed a potential bargain for Sean Dyche.

What could Ainsley Maitland-Niles offer to Everton?

Despite undergoing a tough season at St Mary’s, the 25-year-old has proven himself as a player with innate versatility through the years in his career.

Playing primarily at right-back, the defensive-minded ace could equip Everton with a skill set familiar to that of Seamus Coleman, who at 34 years old could have an heir to his services provided this summer.

Lauded as a “huge talent” by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, the Londoner worked through the ranks with the Gunners, representing the club for a total of 19 years.

The Englishman could ease the transition should Everton opt to fade out the presence of their dedicated servant, as Coleman’s contract officially expires this summer with a new deal offered.

Maitland-Niles possesses talents similar to those shown by the Irishman, as displayed through his statistics, making him a potentially strong addition to Dyche’s side.

When comparing the two on their respective 2022/23 Premier League campaigns, the numbers show that the 25-year-old could be the perfect heir to the 34-year-old.

As per FBref, the former Arsenal gem averaged 2.88 tackles and 1.79 blocks per 90 this term, with Coleman averaging slightly lower with 1.90 tackles and 0.76 blocks over the same period of time for Everton.

Playing as a full-back requires abilities on the ball and going forward also, with Maitland-Niles averaging 1.09 successful take-ons and 3.65 progressive passes per 90 to the Merseyside veterans 0.87 take-ons and 3.32 progressive passes, via FBref.

The numbers convey that Dyche’s side could adapt and progress with the versatile former Southampton star in their ranks, with a player that could ease the transition when Coleman eventually departs.