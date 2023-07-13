Everton are looking at their options in the transfer market to bolster their attacking threat ahead of next season and now a new update from a reliable source has suggested that the club may have reignited their interest in a former transfer target.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Arnaut Danjuma?

According to former Everton communications director and transfer insider Alan Myers, Everton are interested in signing Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma this summer.

Myers revealed on Twitter:

"All options on the table with regards Anthony Elanga, Man Utd’s preference is a permanent deal or at least a loan with obligation. Everton have a number of targets including Gnonto and Danjuma in the forward positions."

It remains to be seen how much the former AFC Bournemouth star would command, though FootballTransfers currently value him in the region of £18m, which is likely a realistic fee for a club of Everton's calibre.

Will Everton sign Arnaut Danjuma?

Every single Toffees supporter will be familiar with the controversial Danjuma transfer saga that unfolded at Goodison Park in January, which might actually make the player an unpopular option for the Toffees despite their desperate need for attacking reinforcements.

It was reported by Sky Sports that Danjuma was set to join the Merseyside outfit in the winter transfer window, but just days later after the sacking of Frank Lampard, Danjuma was approached by Tottenham Hotspur to join them on a six-month loan instead and within days a deal was done for the Villarreal forward to join the north London club instead.

Now it is looking like the club's hierarchy remain interested in snapping up Danjuma's services and despite his initial snub at the turn of the year, he could still be a real asset to Sean Dyche next season.

The 26-year-old whiz failed to make his presence known in a disjointed Spurs squad during his time in the Premier League last season - tallying up just nine appearances, one start and averaging 19 minutes per game due to strong competition from the likes of Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Harry Kane across his favoured positions.

However, there is no doubt that Danjuma has the quality and experience to become an influential player for Everton next season as he has proven during his time in Spain that he is a force to be reckoned with in front of goal when consistently deployed.

The Netherlands international has scored 22 goals and registered four assists over 51 appearances for Villarreal, with a goal contribution every 126 minutes played, an output that would be incredibly valuable to Everton next season as they attempt to compete much more comfortably in the top-flight.

Not only that, Danjuma has a wealth of experience not only playing on the left flank but also in the centre-forward position with 17 goals scored from the striker role over 34 appearances, another attribute that would assist Dyche in solving some of the squad's biggest pain-points.

The £34k-per-week forward has earned high praise over his career so far, with former Premier League goal machine Kevin Phillips full of compliments for Danjuma during an interview with Football Insider earlier this year:

"On his day he is a nightmare for defenders. He can create and score goals. He can hurt any defence with his pace and directness.

"He’s shown that countless times. Players like him are a rarity in this day and age."

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Everton to secure a deal for Danjuma this summer, as his finishing skills and diversity in positioning could make him a huge asset to Dyche next season.