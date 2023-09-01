Everton are in desperate need of reinforcements to improve their poor start in the Premier League this season and have been linked with several moves over the course of the day.

However, a fresh update from Alan Myers will likely crush the dreams of another new addition for Everton supporters as the clock ticks down...

What's the latest on Everton's transfer plans?

The former Everton communications director has spoken out on the club's stance on signings in the remaining minutes and hours of the summer transfer window.

Myers revealed on social media:

"I expect Everton will only do deals if it’s right and what they want, I don’t think they will bring in bodies for the sake of it."

Will Everton sign any more players?

Whilst the Toffees have been linked with a number of players over the last 24 hours, it is looking more and more unlikely that the club will not l complete any more deals to improve the attacking threat at Goodison Park.

Wilfried Gnonto, Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings and Kameldeen Sulemana have all been linked with a potential move to the blue side of Merseyside, however, nothing has yet materialised with only a few hours left to snap up the services of new additions before the transfer market closes until January.

Everton have struggled in the last three consecutive seasons to avoid relegation and have now had a less than desirable start to their Premier League campaign with not a single point taken from their first three fixtures and not a single goal scored, leaving them rock bottom in the top-flight table ahead of their clash with Sheffield United in the early kick-off tomorrow.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury issues, Demarai Gray's touted exit to the Saudi Pro League, Tom Cannon's potential move to Leicester and Neal Maupay's loan move to Brentford, would surely inspire the club's hierarchy to put up the much-needed investment and will leave supporters with an expectation of bring in attacking reinforcements.

It would have been widely expected by the Goodison faithful that the club would look to provide newly-signed Beto with either competition in the centre-forward role or prolific wide players who could not only ease the burden with goals themselves, or at the very least provide consistent creativity to the striker.

However, it could be just another Farhad Moshiri disasterclass unfolding here, as the owners neglect to provide high-quality depth to Sean Dyche when he needs it more than ever, which could cost the club massively in their chances of retaining their top-flight status at the end of the campaign.

A drop to the Championship would be Everton's first-ever relegation since the Premier League began and would be a humiliating blow for the club as they are set to leave Goodison for their new stadium on Bramley-Moore Docks during the 2024/25 season.

With that being said, Everton remain undoubtedly one to watch until the very last second on Deadline Day and the supporters will be desperately hoping that Myers comments are just words of caution instead of the hard truth about the dire situation on Merseyside.