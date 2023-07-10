Everton have been strongly linked with a move for Rodrigo and now a fresh claim has emerged from a reliable source on the club's pursuit of the player this summer.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Rodrigo?

According to former Everton communications director and transfer insider Alan Myers, the Leeds United star could be the most likely attacking signing for the club this summer.

When asked on Twitter about the potential of attacking signings, Myers claimed:

"My guess would be Rodrigo at this point".

How good is Rodrigo?

There is no doubt that the top priority for Sean Dyche ahead of his first full season at the club is to improve and bolster the attacking options available.

Following the departure of Richarlison and Anthony Gordon over the last 12 months, alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin's constant injury issues the forward line has been significantly weakened in experience and quality, which has, in turn, reflected on the results and output which led to another relegation scrap last season.

Only Wolverhampton Wanderers scored fewer league goals (31) than the Toffees (34) over the 38-game campaign, with Neal Maupay unable to provide a consistent output in the centre-forward role with just one goal scored in all competitions, whilst Dwight McNeil was the top-scorer with only seven.

As a result, the signing of Rodrigo would be a major coup for Everton this summer as they look to improve their threat in front of goal to compete comfortably in the Premier League without spending beyond their limits due to financial concerns.

The recently-relegated Leeds talisman - who has a reported valuation of just €3.5m (£3m) - was influential in the attacking threat at Elland Road last season despite their struggles, managing to tally up 15 goals and two assists in all competitions, which is an output that would be incredibly valuable to Everton next season.

Not only that, Rodrigo - hailed "class" by BBC Sport pundit Pat Nevin - is extremely versatile with a wealth of experience playing in the centre-forward role, second striker position and on the left or right wing, which would provide Dyche with a great influence for rising star Tom Cannon next season.

Cannon - a product of the Everton youth academy - has been making a name for himself out on loan, with the 20-year-old Irishman most recently having a huge impact on Preston North End during a six-month stint in the Championship where he scored eight goals over 20 appearances in the striker role.

His time in the second tier was no fluke either, as the talented goal machine has been thriving in the Everton youth set-up for years with 51 goals scored and 14 assists in the U18s and U21s, so after proving himself with some first team football it could be the perfect time for Cannon to make the step-up.

Now Dyche could form a formidable attacking duo by finally unleashing Cannon into the first team at Goodison Park and snapping up the services of Rodrigo to play just behind him in the second striker role or out wide on either wing to boost goal contributions in the team, leading Everton to a much more comfortable position in the top flight.

With that being said, if the club's hierarchy can secure a deal for the Leeds ace it could significantly improve the threat in the final third next season and unlock Cannon's potential to not only develop his talent further alongside a Premier League proven goalscorer but become the worthy successor to Calvert-Lewin in the future.