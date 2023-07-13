Everton are in desperate need of reinforcements in their forward line following a troubling relegation battle last season and now a new update from a reliable source has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Wilfried Gnonto?

According to former Everton communications director and transfer insider Alan Myers, the Toffees are interested in signing Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto this summer.

Myers revealed on Twitter:

"Everton are interested in both Wilfred Gnonto and Danjuma, nothing imminent on either, the club is considering a number of options in the forward positions"

How good is Wilfried Gnonto?

It is no secret that Everton's attacking threat has been significantly weakened over the last 12 months with Richarlison leaving last summer, Anthony Gordon making a shock exit in January and Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggling with constant injury issues.

The lack of quality and experience in the forward line made Sean Dyche's job of keeping the club safe from relegation extremely challenging and despite being saved on the final day of the season, the Merseysiders had the second-lowest goal tally in the entire Premier League over the 38-game campaign.

As a result, the Toffees boss must utilise the summer transfer window to bring the attacking threat back to life and the signing of Gnonto could be a great opportunity to bring in another player will similar qualities to Demarai Gray.

Despite their struggles, Gray has been one of their most reliable performers in an otherwise uninspiring squad, using his pace, quick decision-making and dribbling skills to trouble defenders, something that Gnonto could emulate if the Blues offer him an escape from Championship football next season.

As per FBref, the Everton speedster is named as one of the most comparable players to the young Italian over the last 12 months, with the pair sharing many similarities in their top-flight outputs last season.

Gnonto and Gray came close in a number of attributes including shot-creating actions per 90 (3.32 v 3.37), successful take-ons per 90 (1.40 v 1.13) and aerial duels won per 90 (0.53 v 0.47), however, the Leeds talent did also outperform his Everton position competitor in many key attacking traits too, which despite their relegation should hardly come as a surprise, given just how poor the Merseysiders were in attack.

The 19-year-old gen - once hailed as "highly talented" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig - delivered more progressive carries per 90 (4.39 v 3.37), averaged a better pass accuracy per 90 (72.3% v 69.1%) and offered more progressive passes per 90 (2.33 v 1.65), demonstrating that he could, in fact, outperform Gray under Dyche.

It has been reported this week that Everton have made an approach worth around €22m (£19m) for the Italy international already, which could, in turn, see Gray moved on before the transfer window closes, as he has become the latest player to be linked to a move away from Goodison Park with Fulham claimed to be interested in snapping up his services.

With that being said, if a deal can be done to seal Gnonto's signature this summer it would be a great piece of business for Everton in their pursuit to compete more comfortably in the Premier League next season.