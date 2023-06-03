Everton ended the 22/23 campaign at Goodison Park, roaring in adulation, basking in a seasonal culmination that so easily could have written a different narrative.

The Toffees had defeated Bournemouth 1-0, Abdoulaye Doucoure the hero after unleashing a venomous volley during the second half, and needed to do so after Leicester City beat West Ham United - the Foxes would have secured survival themselves had Everton failed to win.

A shrewd move which could be taken to ensure the pit of the Premier League becomes a fugacious memory could be found in Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom, with the one-time Arsenal starlet enjoying a tremendous campaign in the Championship, and TEAMtalk state that the 27-year-old is of interest to Dyche and co, alongside a lengthy list of suitors.

Akpom has just one year left on his current deal, and Boro boss Michael Carrick is expecting several departures to fund the summer market.

Given Akpom is valued at roughly £20m, he seems to be the optimum choice for departure.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche, who assumed the reins in January, will be delighted that his outfit crafted a successful end to the season but will be all too aware that the jubilance stands upon pillars of strife, with the club now seeking to avoid a third successive relegation dogfight.

To do so, signing a centre-forward is surely paramount; with just 34 goals scored in the top-flight this term, Wolverhampton Wanderers are the only club to have produced fewer net-bulging moments, and the crux of the club's malaise lies in the attacking potency - or lack of it.

Having signed for Middlesbrough for £3m from Greek outfit PAOK in 2020, Akpom scored just five goals in his maiden campaign and was subsequently loaned back to to PAOK.

Returning to the Riverside Stadium this summer, the 27-year-old whiz finally harnessed his prolific prowess and plundered 28 goals from 40 Championship appearances as his side reached the playoff semi-finals and has been hailed as "remarkable" by BBC contributor Oluwashina Okeleji for his exploits.

At Goodison Park, however, he would bring an imposing threat and a ball-playing assurance to coincide with his goal-scoring aptitude, with FBref ranking him among the top 3% of forwards across Men's Next 8 divisions - preceding the established European top five - for rate of non-penalty goals, the top 4% for pass completion, the top 9% for progressive passes and the top 4% for progressive carries per 90.

He could form a deadly partnership with dynamic midfielder Alex Iwobi, who has been resurgent at Goodison Park this season, having found a home in a new, more central role, scoring twice and registering nine assists over the course of the season.

The £120k-per-week Nigerian ranks among the top 13% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues for rate of assists, the top 15% for progressive carries and the top 14% for successful take-ons per 90, and could work very well alongside his former Gunners teammate, both players heaping emphasis on surging into the final third and instigating promising pieces of play.

Akpom clearly has a striker's instinct to succeed, on top of his progressive presence and knack at keeping things slick and secure in the offence, he could be just what Dyche needs heading into next season.