Everton may well have claimed an impressive point yesterday at Crystal Palace, but results elsewhere have left them still in the mire when it comes to Premier League safety.

Travelling to Roy Hodgson's resurgent side, who had won their last three in comfortable fashion, it was expected they would do so again when welcoming the struggling Toffees. Sean Dyche's men, conversely, had not won in their last four.

However, in a performance that the former Burnley boss would have been proud of, his side were resolute as they ground out a 0-0 draw. Despite that, they fell into the relegation zone following Leicester City's win.

Following the clash in which defences triumphed, James Tarkowski took to the media to demand more from his attackers. He noted: "To grind it out with ten men is nice but there's way more from us. We defended well, we had conceded a few goals recently so that's a plus but we need to do more and expect more from our forward players. We have some really talented boys but we need more from them.

"It has been a tough season and maybe we are losing that confidence. The players we have got are super super talented boys."

His rally cry might apply to the likes of Dwight McNeil and Demarai Gray, who were quiet yesterday, but Alex Iwobi was the sole offensive shining light in Royal Blue.

How did Alex Iwobi play vs Crystal Palace?

Despite only being handed a Sofascore rating of 6.7 for the match, of which seven of his teammates bettered, it perhaps does not account for the consistent creative presence he offered alongside his ever-selfless work rate.

The 26-year-old started almost as a second striker, but with just 43% of the ball, he had to be economical when in possession. Whilst only recording 46 touches, the Nigeria international was exactly that.

Iwobi maintained an 80% pass accuracy which included a whopping four key passes. In a moment of first-half brilliance too, the former Arsenal winger nearly proved to be the difference, as he thundered a right-footed volley towards goal which Sam Johnstone had to be alert for. At full stretch, he palmed it wide, but it marked one of the visitors' few fine efforts on goal.

For comparison, McNeil and Gray mustered just one key pass and two shots on target combined, via Sofascore.

Journalist Joe Thomas also took to Twitter to highlight the attacking impetus that the £120k-per-week trickster was providing, writing: "Iwobi bursting forward at every opportunity."

Whilst Tarkowski certainly has a point, given Everton are the lowest scorers in the whole division, Iwobi should be exempt from such criticism temporarily after his display yesterday. He was Dyche's shining light.