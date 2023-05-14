Everton will welcome imperious Premier League champions and table-toppers Manchester City to Goodison Park emboldened by the 5-1 decimation of Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday.

The Toffees lifted themselves away from immediate danger with the remarkable victory on the south coast, and head into the game a point above the drop and with a game in hand over 18th-placed Leeds United.

Pep Guardiola's side, challenging for the treble this term, have not lost in 21 matches and are one point clear at the top of the division with a game in hand over second-placed Arsenal, but a positive result for the Toffees could stretch their advantage over the bottom three to a pleasing distance.

Gaffer Sean Dyche knows a thing or two about instiling dogged determination in the face of adversity having often kept Burnley afloat on a shoestring budget, and Goodison Park has already claimed one title challenger this season under his tutelage. However, he will have to ensure his team selection is on the money this afternoon.

Will Iwobi start v Manchester City?

There were several standout performances from the emphatic win over the Seagulls, but one display that went under the radar was that of Alex Iwobi, who has resurrected his Toffees career this season.

This season, the 58-cap Nigeria international has scored two goals and supplied eight assists in the Premier League, starting all 35 matches and hailed as "exceptional" by former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf for his display in the Merseyside derby earlier this season.

It has not always been child's play at Goodison Park, however, with the 27-year-old signing from Arsenal for £35m in 2019 and flattering to deceive for much of his time in Liverpool before a tactical tweak under the guidance of Dyche's predecessor, Frank Lampard.

Originally a winger, Iwobi now predominantly features in the centre and has been reaping the rewards as a result; as per FBref, the £120k-per-week gem ranks among the top 14% of midfielders over the past year for rate of assists, the top 10% for successful take-ons and the top 17% for progressive carries per 90.

He could be the "inspiration" - as dubbed by journalist Henry Winter - for victory against one of the game's most dominant outfits, and he could inhibit the strengths of City defender Nathan Ake.

Ake, who occupies the left side of the Sky Blues defence, has been excellent this season, and over the past year, ranks among the top 1% of positional peers for pass completion and the top 2% for progressive passes per 90, illustrating a suffocating assurance on the ball.

However, with Iwobi's direct threat, Ake could be ill-afforded time to flourish and dictate the flow from his department of the field, with Everton swiftly striking to rain an almighty upset down on their forthcoming opposition.