Everton produced a monumental comeback in their Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last night and Sean Dyche will be thrilled with the resilience his team showed throughout.

The Toffees climbed to 15th in the top-flight table following their point earned in west London and are now two points clear of the relegation zone with ten games to go.

Despite having only 31% possession, fewer shots on target (3 v 7) and far fewer accurate passes completed (165 v 445), Everton put up a fight until the very end.

It wasn’t until the final 45 minutes of the outing that the action started with Joao Felix giving Chelsea the lead in the 52nd minute, which was followed up 17 minutes later by a strike from Abdoulaye Doucoure to level out the score-line once again.

A penalty converted by Kai Havertz put Chelsea back in front with 14 minutes left, however, it was Everton youngster Ellis Simms who stole the show by earning his team a crucial point with a stunning goal in the dying moments of the game.

Indeed, the Goodison Park faithful will be jubilant following the well-fought draw but not every player put in a performance that was worthy of the 2-2 result with Alex Iwobi having offered very little to his team.

How did Alex Iwobi get on vs Chelsea?

There is no doubt that the Everton midfielder has significantly improved over the last 12 months and has often been a stand-out performer despite the club’s struggles to comfortably compete.

Indeed, he leads the assist chart at Goodison this term with six assists, four more than he managed in 2021/22.

However, in the capital last night, Iwobi was a passenger in his team’s fight for a positive result lacking effort and presence on the pitch.

Over his 90-minute performance, the 26-year-old dud - dubbed “useless” last campaign by Peter Guy - certainly lived up to that tag on Saturday with the ball at his feet.

He lost possession a staggering 21 times, completed just ten accurate passes and lost six of his defensive duels.

In fact, only Seamus Coleman earned a lower rating (6.3) on the entire pitch with Iwobi (6.4) a stand-out for all the wrong reasons, as per SofaScore.

Those statistics would appear to back up reviews from various sections of the media with 90min giving him a 6/10, while saying 'his final pass was poor at times.'

Dyche will surely be happy with the performance but there is still a long way to go before their survival in the Premier League is confirmed and Iwobi’s lacklustre effort could’ve put the club in an even more worrying position if his teammates had not shown moments of quality.

With that being said, Everton must not get complacent as they host Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park after the international break, where they will hope the Nigerian is back to his creative best.