Everton completing the signing of Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos would be a “smart shout”, according to Sky Sports pundit Kevin Campbell.

What's the latest on Morelos to Everton?

The Colombian international first joined the Light Blues back in 2017 and has been a regular feature of the squad ever since making 268 appearances to date, but with him being out of contract at the end of the season, he’s set to become a free agent on the market.

Michael Beale has confirmed that the 26-year-old will be departing upon the conclusion of the current campaign and rumours of a move were sparked after he was spotted wearing a Toffees shirt in a public video shared on TikTok, but it’s not the first time he’s been linked with a switch to the Premier League.

Back in 2020, Football Insider reported that the Merseyside outfit were interested in the forward and were plotting a move to sign him so he’s clearly been a long-term target, and with the opportunity to recruit him for nothing soon set to become available, Sean Dyche has been urged to keep him on the club’s radar.

Speaking to Goodison News, Campbell backed Everton to consider an approach for Morelos who he believes could go on to become a supporters favourite. He said:

“I think Morelos is a good player, he’s got the type of game that the Goodison crowd would like. There’s an edge to him. The key is can you create opportunities for him? If you can then he looks like he could take chances.

“That one might be a little bit more of a longer shot, but someone like him it’s going to be difficult to just go to anywhere. That might be a smart shout to be honest, it might just be a smart shout because he likes to prove himself and he’s got that edge.”

Should Everton make a move for Morelos?

Everton have been crying out for a proper natural centre-forward this season and Morelos, dubbed a “machine” in front of goal by talent scout Jacek Kulig, would be the perfect candidate to put pen to paper for Dyche at Goodison Park.

The Scottish Premiership talisman, who has the ability to play with both feet, has posted an impressive 182 goal contributions (124 goals and 58 assists) in 268 appearances for Rangers, recording a total of 80 shots since the start of this season, which is the second-highest throughout the whole of his squad, as per FBRef.

The Europa League participant, who has previously bagged the top goalscorer award in his division, also has the versatility to play out wide on both the left and right flanks alongside his natural position, so this really is a no-brainer of a deal for the board to wrap up.