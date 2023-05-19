Everton's need for fresh offensive firepower ahead of the 2023/24 campaign is hardly difficult to see, with the Merseysiders battling against the threat of relegation for a second successive campaign, and as such, Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been earmarked as a potential recruit.

What's the latest on Alfredo Morelos to Everton?

Manager Sean Dyche was hired in January to stem the tide, though even his gritty stoicism has been unable to lift the club away from danger, and now, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Everton are hoping to beat Fenerbahce to the player's signature.

The Colombian striker is out of contract at Ibrox this summer, and while he has also been linked with a move to Inter this season, the appeal for Premier League football and a talismanic role at Goodison Park could tip the odds in the Toffees' favour.

An attacker once touted at £50m by former manager Steven Gerrard, the 26-year-old must be considered by Dyche and co over the coming months.

Should Everton sign Alfredo Morelos?

Signing for the Gers from HJK Helsinki for an undisclosed fee in 2017, Morelos has scored 124 goals and supplied 58 assists from 268 appearances in Scotland, hailed as "lethal" by journalist Jordan Campbell.

The £33k-per-week phenom has not enjoyed quite so fruitful fortunes this season, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists from 44 outings across all competitions, but with his time in Glasgow almost up, this certainly could play a key factor.

With Everton talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin seeming to wage a perpetual battle with the medical room and £15m summer signing Neal Maupay yielding one goal all season, the 11-cap Colombia international could bring a fresh sense of potency to the offensive line, and while he is not the most dynamic of aces, he possesses an innate knack for finding the back of the net.

The South American could even be Dyche's own Diego Costa, offering a consistent goal threat and irking opposition with his fiery demeanour on the pitch, with one Scottish Premiership opponent describing him as a "nightmare for defenders".

Costa, now 34 years old and plying his trade for Wolverhampton Wanderers, was a two-time Premier League champion at Chelsea and scored plentifully during his time in west London, plundering 59 goals and 23 assists from 120 displays for the Blues.

Once heralded as "the best in the world" by former boss Antonio Conte, Costa was an imperious and brutish force up front, never allowing defenders an opportune moment to rest and very much a constant thorn in their sides.

Morelos, while a capricious head on the pitch, would bring a new dimension to an Everton team yearning for some inspiration, and Dyche must sign him on a free transfer this summer.