Following a disastrous start to the campaign, Everton have already reportedly set their sights on a top target who would replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Goodison Park in the January transfer window.

Everton transfer news

Following two defeats from two against Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur - in which they conceded a total of seven goals - things were looking up for Everton up until the 87th minute against Bournemouth. Sean Dyche's side were cruising; the three points were in sight. And then came a glimmer of south coast hope provided by Antoine Semenyo - a glimmer that quickly spelled disaster for the Toffees.

Once they had a foothold back in the game, the Cherries swiftly found their second and then a stunning winner to complete a sensational six-minute comeback in front of the Everton faithful. So it's no surprise that after three games, those in Merseyside are already reportedly thinking about the January transfer window, just days after the summer window slammed shut.

According to reports from journalist Alan Nixon (as relayed by Goodison News), Everton now want to sign Elijah Adebayo from Luton Town in a deal worth between £15m and £20m in January, having identified the forward as their top target for Dyche in the winter window. However, the Toffees aren't alone in their interest, with Crystal Palace also eyeing a move amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Everton, of course, are in need of a replacement for Calvert-Lewin either in January or in the summer when his current contract expires, leaving them without an out-and-out No 9 - potentially opening the door for Adebayo.

"Brilliant" Adebayo has proven Premier League quality

As Luton struggled and eventually suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, Adebayo was one of the few standouts. Truth be told, it was a surprise that the 26-year-old didn't get a summer move back to the top flight, instead staying put in a Luton side who are still struggling now in the Championship, but concerns over his future could end courtesy of Everton in January.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Elijah Adebayo Dominic Calvert-Lewin Goals 10 7 Assists 0 2 Expected goals 5.9 11.4 Key passes 14 19

What is instantly noticeable is just how clinical Adebyao was in front of goal last season, scoring almost double what was expected compared to Calvert-Lewin's clear struggles and underperformance when handed opportunities to find the back of the net.

Earning plenty of praise as a result, Luton boss Rob Edwards said (via Luton Today) after Adebayo was nominated for the Premier League's Player of the Month award: "Those individual ones are great, really good recognition for Eli.

"I think we’ve had some very good individual performances for quite a long time now and he’s in there because of not just the goals, but his all-round contribution as well.

"His work-rate and what he’s been doing is sensational, so really pleased for him. I’ve been really impressed, he looks at home at this level, he does. That’s real credit to him, to his mentality, to his work-rate, his desire to improve, so he’s a brilliant inspiration to a lot of young people."